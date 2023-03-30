CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SRK vs Virat KohliUPI ChargesUS TornadoPriyanka ChopraViral Dance
Home » Buzz » Sara Ali Khan's 'Poetic' Promo For 'Gaslight' Roasted, Twitter Calls it 'Poetry Ka Khoon'
1-MIN READ

Sara Ali Khan's 'Poetic' Promo For 'Gaslight' Roasted, Twitter Calls it 'Poetry Ka Khoon'

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 09:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Sara Ali Khan's Gaslight promo roasted. (Credits: Disney+Hotstar)

Sara Ali Khan's Gaslight promo roasted. (Credits: Disney+Hotstar)

Sara Ali Khan's rhyming promo for upcoming movie Gaslight is getting trolled on Twitter.

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film ‘Gaslight’, also starring Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev, is a murder mystery set to drop tomorrow. Sara plays the role of a physically challenged woman who returns home after many years to find her father missing. Chitrangda plays her stepmother and Vikrant plays her father’s assistant.

Though the film sets up a dark and gloomy atmosphere, Twitter has obviously discovered the meme angle. In a recent promo for the film, Sara is seen voicing the character’s junoon for finding the truth in the form of of a spoken-word poem. “Zindagi ho gayi hai narak, raat, subeh aur noon, kisine kiya hai mere apne ka khoon, sach ki talaash is my only junoon, jawab milenge mujhe, very very soon," goes the poem.

Twitter had a field day with it.

RELATED STORIES

Talking about her character in Gaslight, Sara said, “It was challenging to get into this role both mentally and physically as she’s a very layered and nuanced character. I hope this film is going to be a thrilling ride for the audience as each scene will keep them at the edge of their seat," as quoted by Indian Express.

Of late, many slam poetry pieces have been drawing some flak on Twitter. One such piece that recently went viral was by Priya Malik, called ‘I’m not a cool girlfriend’ which was roasted quite a bit as Twitter users deemed it ‘cringe’ and problematic.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. Gaslight
  2. Sara Ali Khan
first published:March 30, 2023, 09:29 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 09:29 IST