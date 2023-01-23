Satellite Images Of Bird Poo Help Scientists Discover A Penguin Colony In Antarctica

Poo stains are gross. Unless you find them in satellite images of Antarctica. Then, they are a scientific discovery waiting to happen. That’s the path a team of scientists from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) took recently. The researchers found a new emperor penguin colony on the western end of the White Continent via satellite images of brown guano stains (it means faeces marks) left by 500 of these majestic birds. Here’s how they made this fascinating discovery.

The scientists discovered the colony using satellite mapping technology. They analysed images from the European Commission’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite mission and compared them to high-resolution images from the Maxar WorldView-3 satellite. They confirmed the presence of brown guano stains left by the birds, using them to locate the colony at Verleger Point in West Antarctica. The discovery is funded by UKRI-NERC with a contribution from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as part of the Wildlife From Space project.

Emperor penguins are located in remote and inaccessible areas that are difficult to study. Guano stains, on the contrary, are brown in colour and therefore, easier to identify along the ice and rock. Thus, BAS scientists have been looking for new colonies by scanning satellite imagery for poo remains. They have been at the endeavour for the past 15 years. Sentinel-2 has been collecting images of Antarctica since 2016 upon Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research’s (SCAR) request.

Lead author Dr Peter Fretwell, who studies wildlife from space at BAS, said in a statement that this “is an exciting discovery. The new satellite images of Antarctica’s coastline have enabled us to find many new colonies. And whilst this is good news, like many of the recently discovered sites, this colony is small and in a region badly affected by recent sea ice loss."

This discovery brings the total number of known emperor penguin colonies to 66. Half of these have been discovered using satellite imagery. The shot that confirmed the finding is a 30 cm resolution WorldView-3 image of the site from October 18, 2021.

Emperor penguins rely on sea ice as their primary breeding ground. However, they are at risk of losing this habitat due to climate change projections. Recent studies suggest that if current warming trends continue, 80 percent of emperor penguin colonies could be quasi-extinct by the end of the century.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here