CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hustle CultureJaved AkhtarWorm MoonCanada Desert SnowfallAI Atomic Bomb
Home » Buzz » Satish Kaushik Death: Fans on Twitter Mourn the Loss of 'Every 90s Kid's Hero'
2-MIN READ

Satish Kaushik Death: Fans on Twitter Mourn the Loss of 'Every 90s Kid's Hero'

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 09:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Fans mourn Satish Kaushik on social media. (Photo via Twitter)

Fans mourn Satish Kaushik on social media. (Photo via Twitter)

Veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik has passed away at the age of 66 and fans are in shock.

Actor-director Satish Kaushik’s death has sent fans into mourning, with condolences pouring in on Twitter. Kaushik passed away at the age of 66, after suffering a heart attack on March 8. He had attended a Holi party organised by Javed Akhtar only the day before, on March 7.

Kaushik’s last film, ‘Emergency’, will release later this year. The veteran actor-director gave us gems such as ‘Tere Naam’ and ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’, which he directed. He also starred in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr. India, Saajan Chale Sasural and most recently, Sharmaji Namkeen, Thar and Chhatriwali.

Also Read | Satish Kaushik Death LIVE Updates

Fans have taken to social media to express their grief and their gratitude to Kaushik for his unforgettable work.

RELATED STORIES

A slew of veteran Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher have also expressed their shock at Kaushik’s sudden demise.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. satish kaushik
first published:March 09, 2023, 08:58 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 09:41 IST
Read More