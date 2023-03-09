Actor-director Satish Kaushik’s death has sent fans into mourning, with condolences pouring in on Twitter. Kaushik passed away at the age of 66, after suffering a heart attack on March 8. He had attended a Holi party organised by Javed Akhtar only the day before, on March 7.

Kaushik’s last film, ‘Emergency’, will release later this year. The veteran actor-director gave us gems such as ‘Tere Naam’ and ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’, which he directed. He also starred in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mr. India, Saajan Chale Sasural and most recently, Sharmaji Namkeen, Thar and Chhatriwali.

Fans have taken to social media to express their grief and their gratitude to Kaushik for his unforgettable work.

Shocking news to wake up to this morning. Veteran actor #SatishKaushik passed away. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti 🕉 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ety88lLqKz— Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) March 9, 2023

A very heartbreaking and shocking news to wake up to. Veteran actor #SatishKaushik saab is no more 💔 May his soul rest in peace. Condolences and prayers with his family and friends 💐🙏 pic.twitter.com/CncJFWzuIY— Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) March 9, 2023

He wrote, he directed, and he tickled us unforgettably. Satish Kaushik has tragically left us, but his work will live on and on. What characters, what comic timing, what poignancy, what lines… Salaam, Satish ji. You are an inspiration. Smile on. pic.twitter.com/YIQZCGHFEr— Raja Sen (@RajaSen) March 9, 2023

Shocked to hear about the passing of the legendary actor and director #SatishKaushik. He was a hero for every 90's kid, making our childhoods special with his remarkable performances and amazing movies he directed. Your legacy will live on forever, Satish Ji. RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/AaLvP3sdqR — Siddharth (@ethicalsid) March 9, 2023

Let's take a moment to remember the legendary Satish Kaushik through his iconic acting. His performances on screen always left us in awe and inspired us. He may be gone, but his legacy will continue to live on forever. #SatishKaushik #RememberingSatishKaushik #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/E2NhNnN8kZ— Aditya Raghav (@SensiRaghav) March 9, 2023

"Mera naam hai Calendar,Main to chala kitchen ke andar,Ball maango bhaiya haath zara jod ke.."Actor - Director #SatishKaushik passes away at 66. Thank you for the movies and memories. Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9mWTIbyc2I — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) March 9, 2023

A slew of veteran Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher have also expressed their shock at Kaushik’s sudden demise.

