School Girl Grooves to 'Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana' in Viral Video and Desis Love It

One thing that remains common among most children is the ability to make us smile with their antics. There is no dearth of delightful content on the Internet and now a video of a girl has surfaced online that shows her pulling off some dance moves on a popular Bollywood song before heading to school.

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter, a girl, dressed in school uniform, is seen jumping out of a parked school bus and instantly starting to dance to the song Aap Ka Aana Dil Dhadkana from the 2000 film Kurukshetra. Without being bothered by anyone, the adorable girl continues to groove to the music and pulls off some great moves while standing next to the bus. Once done with her energetic performance, she hops onto the bus and waves at the person filming her. “This is beautiful,” read the caption.

The video soon gained traction and amassed nearly 40,000 views on the platform. It drew a flurry of reactions from users where many seemed captivated by the charm of the schoolgirl.

“My childhood version, when I used to express myself through dance,” a user wrote dropping a heart emoticon.

“Another wrote, “Pure Talent!”

“DPS School and it’s beautiful,” a comment read.

“Soooo beautiful,” a person wrote.

Others described the clip as “cute”.

In December, another video had gone viral where a group of school girls dance to the viral Bhojpuri song Patli Kamariya Mori. It shows four girls standing in a school corridor and beginning to show some moves in sync with the song. As the camera pans, another girl enters the frame who starts shaking a leg to the music while her classmates cheer for her. The camera keeps moving back and forth showing the group of school girls together jamming to the song and doing the “haye haye haye” resulting in an amusing performance.

