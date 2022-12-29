Scottish Mother, who Assumed her Son Was Dead, Finds Him Alive After 12 Years

In Christmas movies, they always say to have faith in Christmas spirits and whatever you want, it may come true during the holiday season. This may have been true for this mother. On Christmas eve, a Scottish mother, who thought her son was dead after he went missing 12 years ago, got to know that he is still alive and healthy in France. According to the Daily Star, Joyce Curtis’ son, Nicholas Curtis from Glasgow, Lanarkshire, went hitchhiking around Spain and France in the mid-2000s after losing his job.

In 2009, there was no contact between the duo, she even filed a missing person report. Receiving no updates on his whereabouts she has presumed him dead. But in 2010, she received a call from a hospital in France but somehow he went missing again. Since he disappeared in 2010, he didn’t have any contact with his mother or any other family member for 12 years; they again thought that he might be dead.

But let’s say it is a Christmas miracle that on December 19, Joyce again received a call from a French hospital informing her that her son was alive and well and has been found in a hospital in the south of France.

“I thought with COVID and everything that has gone on, I thought he was dead. I grieved for him. When I got the call to say he was alive, I just went into shock. All I did was cry all day.” she said.

She also stated that the news made her Christmas worthwhile, especially after she lost her husband this June. She compared it with the film Miracle on 34th Street. Recalling the 2010 incident, Joyce shared that when she received a letter in 2010 which informed them that Nicholas was alive, they went to Paris to meet their son, but by the time they reached to bring him back home, he disappeared again.

Joyce also shared that she has talked with him over the phone and is waiting for him to return home. According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson, they are supporting a British man in France and are assisting his family.

