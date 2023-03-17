Secluded UK Cottage, Listed For Sale at Rs 2.5 Crore, Remains Unsold Despite Online Attention

3 Bleamoor Cottages, a cottage located in Yorkshire Dales, England has garnered considerable attention online due to its secluded and distinctive nature. On the one hand, netizens have called it fascinating, while on the other, they have viewed it as a frightening horror prospect in the middle of nowhere. Once a railway worker’s residence, this three-bedroom home is presently in a deteriorated condition. Due to its remote location, the property lacks access to roads, electricity, and internet, and can only be reached by a 4×4 vehicle or a quad bike. It is currently listed for sale at a price of 2.5 lakh pounds.

The house has been on the market since 2022. It was initially advertised for £300,000, but after failing to sell, the price was reduced to £250,000. The building needs significant repairs to be brought up to order because of its present poor state.

Moreover, the property lacks several modern amenities. The previous occupants relied on a windmill and a generator to power the building, Calor Gas for heating, and a septic tank. Water was also transported to the site by vehicle. Despite these limitations, the real estate agent hopes the property can be turned into a potential Airbnb rental.

Responses on social media to the property have been varied. A commentator has suggested that the site’s popularity among hikers, who have made it a landmark, implies that it may not be as remote as some claim. Several users have expressed that it could be an excellent option for a short vacation away from the internet and crowds. While others have called it a horror movie set and unlivable due to its remoteness.

