'See You Later Baby': This Toddler's Tearful Goodbye to Her Grandpa Will Leave You Emotional

A baby, who did not want to leave her grandfather, was captured teary-eyed as she bid adieu to him in a video that is now going viral. The adorable clip, which has now captivated millions of hearts online, sees that baby seated in the back seat of her car as she blows kisses to her grandfather. The elderly man standing outside her window imitates her gesture for a heartwarming goodbye, a moment that appears to be tremendously hard for the duo. “I got it,” both say as they hold their hands out to catch other’s flying kisses.

“See you later, baby,” the elderly yells looking inside the car. “See you later,” the baby replies as she turns emotional to face the reality. The compassionate baby tears up and turns toward her mother, “I hope I see him.” The mom who appears to be recording the emotional video quickly consoles the baby and asserts that she will see her grandpa soon. “You don’t have to cry. You’ll see him soon, okay?” says the mother. Upon listening to the mom’s words, the baby ends up wiping her tears. Watch the adorable video here:

She really didn’t want to say bye to grandpa 😭 pic.twitter.com/rjSNRltw5P— NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 3, 2023

Thousands of people commented and liked the clip to appreciate the heartwarming moment. A user said they just want to hug the baby girl, “I just wanna hug her! This is exactly like my 3-year-old niece. Sweetie pie!”

Another added, “I know from experience that the best grandparents are the ones who have grandchildren who cry when they leave. I absolutely adored mine too.”

One more commented, “Aww how sweet and adorable!”

A user wrote, “Aww! Sweet baby gonna miss her grandpa!”

The special bond shared between the baby and the grandpa has raked over lakh views on the micro-blogging site.

