Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande 'Forced' to Speak on Their Changing Bodies After Criticism Has Irked Fans

American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande is currently making headlines for her latest advocacy for body positivity. The pop sensation shared a clip of herself on TikTok to call out those who comment on her weight loss. With this, she urged people to be “gentler and less comfortable" when it comes to discussing other people’s bodies. Ariana discussed the constant scrutiny on her body and shared how her current appearance is healthier. She had to explain her body transformation as she mentioned that the comments made by fans comparing her current body to “the unhealthiest version of my body" were hurtful.

This is not the first time that this has happened. Earlier, Selena Gomez shared a video explaining her weight gain and the scrutiny she had to go through because of the same. In a TikTok Livestream, she told her fans that her lupus medication has led to her gaining weight. “When I’m taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I’m off of it, I tend to lose weight," she said in the video.

This has got fans concerned on Twitter. Many pointed out how women have to go through all of this while men don’t have to explain a thing. People also deemed this “problematic."

“selena gomez and ariana grande shouldn’t have to go on a public platform to explain their weight gain/loss because of abhorrent criticism. its nasty, cruel and unfair especially today," wrote a Twitter user.

selena gomez and ariana grande shouldn’t have to go on a public platform to explain their weight gain/loss because of abhorrent criticism. its nasty, cruel and unfair especially today. pic.twitter.com/fVaNpmMjvj— ً (@letsmegetme) April 11, 2023

“no one should ever explain nor be questioned about their body. idk when will people accept the fact that everyone have different body types," mentioned another user.

beauty standards now are beyond unrealistic and unachievable. it's IMPOSSIBLE to look like 10/10 always and neither women nor men have to explain why their body is bodying the way it is https://t.co/daHWDnQ8vH— fathir (@fathirsatayy) April 12, 2023

Commenting on people’s weight is so out of line for so many reasons. I can’t stand a back handed “wow you look so skinny” or a “ooo you’re getting thick” comment. If you think someone looks good, just say that or stfu https://t.co/893kLr8JjW— Gabbyloooo (@gabrielaloooo) April 12, 2023

And still y’all bodyshame celebs again and again, I just know most of the likes there recently bodyshamed Liam Payne https://t.co/EUo6b5bH2M— Lau ia (@llau_music) April 12, 2023

let ppl be happy w their bodies! as long as they're happy and COMFORTABLE in their body it's fine. its ok to lose weight and it's ok to gain weight. https://t.co/75x1Wtfc7M— marie ♡ (@krerji) April 12, 2023

the fact both these women have gone through non stop harassing over their bodies and stan twitter still wants to be like "my fave had it worse." no, they both clearly had it bad to the point they had to ask y'all to stop. https://t.co/En7JSAkw6n— ellie (@sapphickestis) April 12, 2023

Few people also mentioned that this is a part and parcel of being a public figure.

