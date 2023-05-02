Seoul Student Eats Rs 1 Crore Banana Artwork At Museum Because He Was 'Hungry'

When one is hungry, they are ready to eat anything that is readily available. In many survival films, we often come across people eating raw meat just because they did not get food for a prolonged period. But this Seoul student seems to have taken his hunger pangs a tad bit seriously, despite not being in an emergency situation. An expensive artwork made from a banana affixed to the wall, worth $120,000 (roughly Rs 1 crore), was eaten by a student while visiting Seoul’s Leeum Museum of Art. In his defence, he claimed that he was hungry.

According to a report by New York Post, the famous art illustration was created by an Italian artist named Maurizio Cattelan. It is known as the “Comedian”, and was kept as a part of an exhibition at the Leeum Museum. Apparently, the student, Noh Huyn-soo, who visited the museum pulled out the banana attached to duct tape on the wall and enjoyed the fruit for over a minute.

İtalyan sanatçı Maurizio Cattelan'ın "Comadian" adlı duvara bantlı muz çalışması, karnı acıkan bir öğrenci tarafından yenildikten sonra yeniden duvara bantlandı.Çalışmanın değeri 120.000 USD olarak belirlenmiştir. pic.twitter.com/x5QAsplC9b — Wannart (@wannartcom) May 1, 2023

After eating the banana, he pasted the fruit peel to the wall once again. The entire incident was recorded by his friend, who later dropped the video on social media.

“Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s wall-taped banana work “Comedian" was taped to the wall again after being eaten by a hungry student. The value of the study was determined as 120,000 USD,” read the caption of the video.

Upon being quizzed by the museum officials on why he devoured the banana, the Seoul National University student claimed that he skipped breakfast and hence was quite hungry. In another interview, the student claimed, “Damaging a work of modern art could also be an artwork.”

The artist, Maurizio Cattelan, however, had no complaints about the visitor eating the banana. He shared that the museum curators replace the bananas every two days and it was not a matter of concern. This is not the first time, Maurizio’s the “Comedian” was devoured by a common man. In 2019, performance artist David Datuna consumed the popular real-life banana artwork after the piece was sold.

