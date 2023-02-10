Minimum Payment, Credit Cards,Hoarding is a habit that is hard to do away with. It seems like even birds and animals are not above it. A woodpecker turned a home into its hoarding ground to store acorns. The bird had collected over 300 kilograms of the nut. A man shared a set of snaps on his Facebook, showing just how much the bird could store without being noticed. The user shared that this was not actually his house, but came across it on a job as an exterminator. He shared that all those nuts filled up about eight garbage bags. In total, it weighed about 700 lbs or about 317 kilograms. The man remarked it was “unreal”. He added, he had “never came across something like this.”

Social media users were curious to know how did the homeowner in California not notice the bird hoarding. Others were wondering what would happen to the bird. It is most likely that the bird had stored all of that to get through winter.

Some were also curious about what did they do with so many nuts. A Facebook user wrote, “That woodpecker will be devastated. Worked so hard for this fortune and it’s all gone. Like if a millionaire suddenly lost all the money he tirelessly worked for.”

Another comment read, “I have so many questions! 1: How in the nine hells did the homeowner not notice a woodpecker hammering on the side of their house!? They are so loud! 2: How did they not notice a hole in the side of their house? 3: How did they not hear 9000 nuts playing Plinko down their walls for what I can only assume took months?”

“Probably not the work of one woodpecker. This is the work of Acorn Woodpeckers who have communal granaries (nut storage),” wrote a user.

According to some reports, this property belonged to a vacation rental.

Exterminator Nick Castro was called on the job to inspect for mealworms in December. He had cut a hole in a bedroom wall. What happened next caught him by surprise. There were over 700 pounds of acorns stacked 20 to 25 feet high in the home’s chimney. The more acorns he pulled out the more seemed to be there. At one point he felt this was never going to end.

According to Castro, the Acorn Woodpecker might have taken around five years to collect all these nuts.

