'Sexist, Colourist': Man Compares Suhana Khan, Sara Tendulkar's 'Beauty' at IPL Match; Slammed

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday was attended by both Sara Tendulkar and Suhana Khan. While Sara was there to support her brother Arjun Tendulkar who made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians. Suhana, on the other hand, was there to support KKR. Both Sachin Tendulkar’s and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughters were seen in their respective team jerseys, cheering on the players from the stands.

Since women apparently cannot go about their way, living their lives and minding their business, without being pitched against each other and reduced to their appearances, a Twitter user decided to compare Sara and Suhana’s looks and dissed the latter. People have been quick to call him out on the sexist tweet. Many have also criticised Indian society’s obsession with fair skin and equating it with beauty.

There has been a deluge of uproar against the offensive tweet.

the colourism is alive & thriving in this country https://t.co/50te3QuIKc— k (@krownnist) April 16, 2023

i only see two young women with heavy generational wealth minding their business while a colourist dumbass stays obsessed with them on twt https://t.co/e68BoZUFIr— s. (@yourastrogf) April 16, 2023

I see two pretty pretty females and a very disgusting mindset along w it https://t.co/ts7G699TD4— e ♡|rcb ftw (@lullabiestiie) April 16, 2023

And when when they go for surgeries and skin whitening , you guys troll them by calling plastic like you guys do with nysa,its society who force them to change themself according to society beauty standard , glad suhana didnt go for skin whitening like other bollywood people https://t.co/ILuRdNKkbZ— 1999 (@maygodbless_all) April 17, 2023

Indians still think fair skin is epitome of beauty or whatever. I'm not even shocked ykw, I have experienced this throughout my whole life and I still do :)) https://t.co/kg2GwiE0Jj— Manishita|Succession spoilers (@imanishita) April 16, 2023

Wth is this! People literally judging someone by their looks just for some likes and reach? Like really who are you to compare their beauty? Everyone is beautiful in their own way! Shame on this kind of people !#MIvKKR https://t.co/HzWNR4XCm3— woogly woops (@SanyalAishwarya) April 16, 2023

Just another day of casual misogyny on Indian Twitter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here