Shah Rukh Khan Lookalike Dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Has Internet Doing Double Takes

Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger will leave you stunned. Ibrahim Qadri, whose uncanny resemblance with the Bollywood actor has left the internet shell-shocked several times, was recently seen performing on SRK’s latest hit, Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Donning a beigy shirt, matched with black denim, boots, and sunglasses, King Khan’s look-alike did not just imitate his dance moves but even his hairstyle. At a single glance at the video, it nearly became difficult for people to differentiate between the original and the fake.

The clip began with Qadri aptly lip-syncing the song and copying SRK’s walking segment from the music video of the song. He then makes an attempt to deliver the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and at one point in the clip, the doppelganger also imitates King Khan’s signature romantic gesture. Take a look at it here:

The reel video has amassed more than eight million views and over four lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. A barrage of SRK fans responded to the clip, expressing their astonishment over the two’s uncanny similarity. A user said, “Can’t believe bro,” another called his performance “Bawaal.” One more added, “Ab itna bhi same nahi lagna tha, pata hi nahi chal raha real hai ya copy (It shouldn’t look so similar, I can’t make out if it’s real or copy). Some even explained, “I strained my eyes to realize it is not SRK,” a user joined, “Literally speechless. How can u so much like SRK..omg.”

Jhoome Jo Pathaan is the title track of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan, which will mark his comeback to the silver screen after four years. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan plays a captive RAW agent in this spy thriller that hits the big screen on January 25.

