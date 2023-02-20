Shah Rukh Khan Reveals the Most 'Hard Working' Scene to Shoot in 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan’s wit remains unparalleled among Bollywood stars, and he doesn’t shy away from good-naturedly roasting his fans from time to time. The ‘Ask SRK’ sessions that the actor occasionally holds on Twitter have produced many such gems over the years. They may last just a few minutes, but the SRK brand of wisdom doesn’t need much longer than that to make itself known. The actor did several such sessions on Twitter before the release of his blockbuster film ‘Pathaan.’ And now, after his film is a huge success the mega star did another such session and revealed what was the most hard-working scene to shoot in Pathaan.

Was it the dancing? the action stunts? No! “The body shots….I was very shy and very cold!!" answered SRK when a fan asked him: “Which was the most hard working scene to Shoot in Pathaan?"

The film brought the whole nation together as theatres turned into ‘dance clubs’ and the atmosphere was no less than festive upon King Khan’s return to the big screen. It is inching close to Rs 1000 crore globally and has also minted Rs 500 crore at the nationwide box office. On Sunday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected Rs 493 crore so far. However, if Tamil and Telugu versions’ collections are also added, Pathaan has already crossed Rs 511 cr at the box office.

Right after the first show, the exhibitors have realised that Pathaan will be a box office monster and over 300 shows of the film have been increased all over India. The total screen count now is 8000 screens worldwide across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu formats. Out of which 5,500 screens are domestic and 2,500 screens internationally. It is the biggest ever release for a Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema.

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here