Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in This Old TV Series is Going Viral. Can You Guess its Name?

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Hearts and he has been ruling them for a long time. Generations change, but SRK’s fan following remains the same. Whether we liked him in his most recent ‘Pathaan’ avatar or have been a fan of him since his ‘Fauji’ days, we are all connected by the common thread of being a die-hard SRK fan.

Because of Shah Rukh Khan’s long and prolific career, though, it’s easy to miss some of the older gems. SRK has been a star far longer than some of us have even been alive, after all. A clip from a series is going viral on Twitter, where SRK made a heart-warming cameo. Can you guess the name of the series?

A little girl picks up a call from SRK (those were the landline days) and refuses to believe it when SRK tells him that he is, in fact, SRK. Shah Rukh goes on sweetly convincing her that he is himself. You get a hint at this point: the little girl’s name is Guddu. The call is apparently for her mum. She, however, continues to insist that SRK must be playing an April Fools’ prank on her.

You can’t really blame her for not believing him, can you? Check out the clip here.

Did you guess it? If not, let us help you out. The series is ‘Rajani’ and it aired back in 1985 on Doordarshan. The cameo was made by SRK in 1995, having made his film debut in 1992. That is how he played himself in the cameo, having been a star through and through. The show featured late actor Priya Tendulkar in the lead role.

SRK fans recently also dug up his very first tweets. SRK seemed to have posted a series of tweets on January 2 and January 3. They touched on a surprising variety of subjects too, from video games, his kids to his work, and displayed an openness to either “discuss or trash" the ideas that he would be sharing. He also shared that he was shy but had been told by Karan Johar to share his life.

