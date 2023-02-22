Shah Rukh Khan’s versatility is known to everybody who has known him since the day he entered the industry. It’s not just the different genres of movies that he does but the different art forms that he discovers throughout the making of films that is a proof of his multifaceted talent. But did you know that SRK had this flair for filmmaking even before he stepped into Bollywood? An old friend of King Khan revealed about the time when the actor directed a school play in 1987 and this exciting instance compelled Twitter to know more!

Sandeep Singh, aka Rocky, shared that one of the earlier plays he wrote was directed by Shah Rukh Khan. He posted pictures of a schedule of an ‘Annual Class Function’ held at Modern School, Vasant Vihar in 1987 that had SRK’s reference in an English Play. It mentioned that the play was directed by the ‘Pathaan’ actor and cited Sandeep as one of its participants. This intrigued Desis to dive deep and inquire about the same in the comment section.

You know Punjabis have PET names, mines Rocky. It’s also Sandeep Singh and One of the earlier plays I wrote was directed by someone you may have heard of - thanks @iamsrk I suppose I could tell people we’ve been friends for 34 years but who’d believe me ? (Unless you reply😈) pic.twitter.com/WLVcviDPXZ— KHAUBOYS 🇮🇳 (@rockyandmayur) February 21, 2023

When a social media user asked about the play, Sandeep replied, “Ha ha ha ….“Indias weather forecast relies on Insat 2 B or maybe not 2B because no one knows what’s happening on that front” .. took me a week to write the wholeplay.” Several other users asked him ‘What was his first impression of SRK’ to which he said, “He was always exceptional, hell of a sportsman and just a fantastic guy ! His humour and energy was always infectious …”. Additionally, it came out that ‘Baadshah’ doesn’t follow Sandeep on social media but that didn’t stop the latter from drawing praises for him.

what a fun play that was @iamsrk— Sunit Arora (@sunitarora) February 21, 2023

Did you ever imagine back then he’d become this famous? So curious about your first impression of SRK.— Joyita Basu (@BasuJoyita) February 21, 2023

Why is the name of the play not published?! Every other program in this list has a title.— Qissago (@Kahaanikaar) February 21, 2023

Was he always like this?

Witty , Charming?

Are you guys still in touch ?— Criticalpachino… (@VJ_1508) February 21, 2023

1987, my old friend @iamsrk directed our School Play-sent me up onto the stage when another actor forgot his lines to save the play, I did, we cracked up, the play became a true comedy instead of a rehearsed one… SRK always had flair (and yes, I’m Sandeep Singh) #modernat100 pic.twitter.com/kbKtM5lope— KHAUBOYS 🇮🇳 (@rockyandmayur) October 6, 2020

Meanwhile, he also took to Twitter in 2020 to share another anecdote about the SRK-directed play and wrote, “1987, my old friend (SRK) directed our School Play-sent me up onto the stage when another actor forgot his lines to save the play, I did, we cracked up, the play became a true comedy instead of a rehearsed one… SRK always had flair.”

