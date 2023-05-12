CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Buzz » Shah Rukh Khan’s Hawayein And Paragliding Are A Vibe, And We Can’t Agree More
Shah Rukh Khan’s Hawayein And Paragliding Are A Vibe, And We Can’t Agree More

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 20:14 IST

Delhi, India

The soulful number is from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Hawayein originally featured Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Do you remember that crazy viral “land kara de bhai” video of a man, who went paragliding and pleaded, “Bhai 500 zyada lele lekin land kara de”? It won’t be wrong to say that giving a whirl to adventure sports, like paragliding, surely brings out the most candid reaction. But in today’s episode, a man named Mohnish Arya loved his paragliding experience so much that he started crooning Arijit Singh’s Hawayein midair. The soulful number is from Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film Jab Harry Met Sejal. The video was shared by Mohnish on his Instagram. “Hawayein…truly expresses the feelings,” the caption read.

The clip opens with Mohnish harnessed along with a para guide, attempting the adventure sports, in the midst of picturesque view. Mohnish, who is holding the camera attached to a selfie stick, can be seen singing lines of Hawayein. It seems, listening to Mohnish’s voice, the para guide got excited and joined him.

In no time, several users flooded the comments section with their responses. Many were confused if Mohnish isn’t scared of paragliding, while a few quizzed him if he was singing to keep his fear aside. A user commented, “Waah waah kya baat hai…dar nahi lag raha aap ko mama ji ya fir dar na lage isliye gaana gaa rahe ho. (Wow…wow…What a great thing are you, not afraid uncle go away so you are singing.)”

top videos

    Some even complimented Mohnish’s singing, as a user wrote, “Your voice is very nice.” Another wrote, “Wow…high feet singing… Nice one…” After watching the clip, a few claimed that they also feel like giving this a try, as a user commented, “Main bhi try kruga yeh to. (I will also try this)”

    So far the video has been played around 20 thousand times. Meanwhile, Hawayein originally featured Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the music video.

