Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ has gone through the roof in terms of box office success, but why are we collectively still sleeping on his performance in ‘Fan’? If ‘Pathaan’ owns up SRK’s larger-than-life star image, ‘Fan’ was a brilliant takedown of the same. Shah Rukh wasn’t afraid to really play a role in that movie, going as far away- in the form of Gaurav- as possible from the SRK we know and love.

After ‘Pathaan’s’ mega success, fans are discussing SRK’s audacious performance in ‘Fan’ on Twitter, especially the scene where Gaurav the fan meets Aryan the star and you almost forget that they’re both being played by SRK. Sharing the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “This performance and film are both going to age soo good."

No one can fault anyone for wanting to watch SRK go all out and be the star he is, but ‘Fan’ deserved much more. That’s what Twitter seems to think.

I’m so stunned that the people who’re celebrating Pathan haven’t even seen this movie. To me this perfomance of @iamsrk is even better than Chak De and Swades. Deeply impactful film. https://t.co/6GqMtHndD8— Kushagra Singh (@karshneya) February 2, 2023

This is #ShahRukhKhan's finest acting performance since #MyNameIsKhan and this movie's failure is heart breaking at many levels. But, still @iamsrk himself holds it very close to heart that he said it is one of his good works which flopped unfortunately even in press meet ystday. https://t.co/dp2t4LEoKE— Shriram 🎢 (@shriramtweet) February 2, 2023

The voice modulation & the different accents, he absolutely nailed it. One of the greatest ever#SRK https://t.co/CZvUvApvlI— sh. (@waynegilante) February 1, 2023

The unfathomable rage i feel when people group this amazing movie with the likes of zero and jab harry met sejal https://t.co/TzLiSVL48u— 🍧 (@rubaaiyaan) February 1, 2023

Not many people would know how much Maneesh waited to make FAN. He came into the industry to make this his 1st film but Adi Chopra said He wasn't ready for it back in 2006, and guess what the audience wasn't ready for this even in 2016. 💔 https://t.co/7i33WgHKHA— Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) February 1, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan as a star is great, but can we talk about him as a ‘Fan’ sometime soon?

