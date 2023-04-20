CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Buzz » Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Haters: Fan Explains Why Pathaan's Success Was Extra Special
Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 15:48 IST

New Delhi, India

SRK fan explains the significance of Pathaan's success. (Credits: Yash Raj Films)

A Twitter user has unpacked why Pathaan's mega success was extra special to Shah Rukh Khan fans.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan marked his grand comeback to the big screen and registered one of the biggest Bollywood hits of recent times, especially when the industry seems to be undergoing a bit of a slump. SRK’s superstardom announced itself with élan once again as people celebrated Pathaan’s success on the streets, took out processions, danced in the theatres and saluted Pathaan back as he saluted onscreen.

With Pathaan, SRK announced to his fans with his signature confidence that he isn’t going anywhere. A Twitter user has made a wholesome thread on why Pathaan’s success was special to Shah Rukh’s fans.

With Pathaan, SRK became a true blue action hero. He wanted his children to see exactly what made him a superstar and said that Pathaan helped that cause. It was his clapback to haters after Pathaan was embroiled in controversy over Deepika Padukone’s costume in the Besharam Rang song, with people calling for boycott of the film. In a tweet, Shah Rukh also shared what his youngest kid AbRam thought of Pathaan’s success: “I don’t know but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it."

It has been a good time to be one of King Khan’s fans.

