Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Haters: Fan Explains Why Pathaan's Success Was Extra Special

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan marked his grand comeback to the big screen and registered one of the biggest Bollywood hits of recent times, especially when the industry seems to be undergoing a bit of a slump. SRK’s superstardom announced itself with élan once again as people celebrated Pathaan’s success on the streets, took out processions, danced in the theatres and saluted Pathaan back as he saluted onscreen.

With Pathaan, SRK announced to his fans with his signature confidence that he isn’t going anywhere. A Twitter user has made a wholesome thread on why Pathaan’s success was special to Shah Rukh’s fans.

With Pathaan, SRK became a true blue action hero. He wanted his children to see exactly what made him a superstar and said that Pathaan helped that cause. It was his clapback to haters after Pathaan was embroiled in controversy over Deepika Padukone’s costume in the Besharam Rang song, with people calling for boycott of the film. In a tweet, Shah Rukh also shared what his youngest kid AbRam thought of Pathaan’s success: “I don’t know but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it."

The contentment ever since is just too precious and honestly, there's few things more satisfying than hearing SRK say this ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/krFsAqotPb— sana (@sanaafsal) April 19, 2023

SRK's lifelong dream of being an action hero fulfilled pic.twitter.com/u5efCtI5Ax— sana (@sanaafsal) April 19, 2023

SRK's childlike excitement all this while seems worthwhile ❤️❤️‍pic.twitter.com/sZesbGzdUa— sana (@sanaafsal) April 19, 2023

Ended up showing the real faces of 90% of the industry w setting their ass on fire and them stooping the lowest of lows… the same shameless people don't have guts to say that to his face tho. They were happy as long as SRK was on a break. Too bad, he's not going anywhere now ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/B5kBIHpxbk— sana (@sanaafsal) April 19, 2023

SRK wasn't cast as the angel all those years ago for nothing. Not only does he continue saving us day in, day out… he did this for his piece of heart AbRam too, who finally knows why his papa is so loved pic.twitter.com/z40LEikhKD— sana (@sanaafsal) April 19, 2023

It has been a good time to be one of King Khan’s fans.

