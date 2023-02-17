Shahid Kapoor Garners Praise for 'Farzi', Fans Think the Actor is 'Underestimated' In Bollywood

Directed by Raj and DK, ‘Farzi’ marked Shahid Kapoor’s first foray into the OTT world. Farzi is about an artist who has found his inspiration in the costliest entity in the world — Money. However, his artwork is being followed by many, including Michael Vedanayagam, a cop. No prize for guessing that Shahid plays the role of the artist aka Sunny whereas Vijay plays the cop. Their cat-and-mouse chase tale includes Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, and Bhuvan Arora. The eight-episode series received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Shahid Kapoor, especially, has garnered praise all over social media. After watching the series, netizens took to Twitter to share their reviews. “@shahidkapoor always makes sure that he always brings something fresh when he comes back. I never saw him act a character that has the same personality as his previous characters, it’s always different & that speaks so much about his skills. #Farzi is a blockbuster show @rajndk," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “@shahidkapoor bhai aapko underestimate kiya he logo ne. What a performance in #Farzi. Ab season 2 jaldi lana bhai."

Here are a few tweets:

Shahid kapoor in Farzi>>>>>>>>>>— (@pushpa_withtear) February 16, 2023

Shahid Kapoor in #Farzi climax is average but dialogs and acting is good. Cross over with Family man would be much more fun — Hetal (@PurifiedError) February 16, 2023

Shahid Kapoor is just ❤️.Glad writers didn't killed off Firoz. I was in a constant fear that he is gona die in any instant.Really enjoyed the show over all, Last 2 E put me in edge of the seat and peaked in Climax. Exept for VJS family subplot tho, its mehh.#Farzi pic.twitter.com/BJLfUjkLOu— Kishore.XD (@kishore_prasann) February 16, 2023

It's really great series. For me it's near to family man level series in casting, acting, write and other things.After watching #Farzi I feel sad for Shahid Kapoor like he is so natural in this series. — Havya Thakkar (@HavyaThakkar) February 15, 2023

When a bunch of great actors collide… ❤It's such a pleasure to watch Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and Kay Kay Menon in Farzi pic.twitter.com/JVLWYwmNJj — Faiza Iftikhar (@Faizabytheway) February 11, 2023

The series is well-researched and executed in a detailed manner. The first half of the series is heavily focused on getting the concept of counterfeiting right that it begins to feel like a tutorial for those who are unaware of the subject. The scenes involving the printing press and Shahid celebrating with bundles of cash inevitably brought back memories of Money Heist. It almost feels like Sunny is an all-in-one packed character — essaying the role of Professor, Nairobi, and Denver — doing all the planning, plotting, and execution almost single-handedly.

