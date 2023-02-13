Shahid Kapoor Has a Wholesome Response to Fans Dancing to 'Mauja Hi Mauja' in Theatre

On the occasion of Valentines week, PVR Cinemas recently announced a special screening of popular romantic films to mark Valentine’s week from February 10 to 16. In their list of famous rom-com was Jab We Met which made Geet-Aditya fans revisit their journey. From flocking to the ticket counters to dancing in front of the big screens, desis ensured that they do not leave any stone unturned and enjoy this opportunity to the most. Several video that have emerged show fans dancing to ‘Mauja Hi Mauja.’

After Pathaan, it looks like Indian fans have adapted to dancing in front of the silver screens. Several people posted videos from cinema halls with the crowd ‘dancing’ down memory lane and celebrating the iconic movie, making it look all ageless and timeless.

Look at the amazing response JWM is getting in the theaters 15 years later! People are cheering and whistling at Kareena's entry scene and mouthing her diologues. No wonder Geet remains one of the most iconic characters in Bollywood!#KareenaKapoorKhan #JabWeMet pic.twitter.com/KpQmsKeIk9— Cia (@Ciara2460) February 12, 2023

Best Theatre Experience watching Jab We Met in theatre pic.twitter.com/k3qj2hbePg— Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) February 12, 2023

As videos and images emerged, movie star Shahid Kapoor Retweeted a video and expressed his happiness. “This is so special," he wrote. Have a look for yourself:

This is so special https://t.co/70fguM590p— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 13, 2023

There is no doubt that Imtiaz Ali made us instantly fall in love with Geet for her lively persona and positive attitude that gave a lost Aditya a new life that was filled with his new smile, hopes, and happiness. Even the ‘Housefull’ response during its recent re-release proved that Geet and Aditya remained alive throughout and beyond cinema which made fans celebrate the moment like never before! Even those who couldn’t watch the Hindi movie in theatres were driven by major FOMO after numerous social media posts made them recall Geet and her ‘train journey-like life’. Indeed, Bebo’s “Thank you Baba Ji, mera record todne se bacha liya" moment got real with the audience’s overwhelming response.

