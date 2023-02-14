CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shahid Kapoor's Pre-Kabir Singh Roles Have Twitter Missing His 'Soft Boy Era'
Shahid Kapoor's Pre-Kabir Singh Roles Have Twitter Missing His 'Soft Boy Era'

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

February 14, 2023

New Delhi, India

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is a big departure from his roles in films like Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met and Twitter misses the 'soft boy era'.

Shahid Kapoor was Bollywood’s resident “soft boy" during the initial years of his career and this Valentine’s Day, we’re praying on the non-toxic romantic hero to make a comeback. With films like ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Chup Chup Ke’, Shahid became the poster boy for the male lead who doesn’t need to show off his muscularity and doesn’t adhere to the harmful standards of masculinity set by our culture. Apart from this, his moving performance in ‘Haider’, too, set him apart from his peers.

Enter: Kabir Singh. That’s a departure if there ever was one. Though Shahid has defended playing Kabir, the film drew in a slew of criticism against Kabir Singh and the glorification of his toxic behaviour. Shahid sure is a versatile actor, but people over on Twitter have been missing the “soft boy era" quite a bit.

In fact, the fandom for ‘Jab We Met’ is still going as strong as ever. PVR Cinemas recently re-released the movie in theatres on the occasion of Valentine’s Week and the scenes that emerged from the cinema halls have been heartwarming. Fans were seen dancing and cheering in front of the big screen as Shahid and Kareena Kapoor set it on fire on the other side.

Turns out, ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’ does not fail to get people on their feet even 16 years after the release of the movie. Shahid took to Twitter to respond to one of the videos. “This is so special," he wrote, along with folded-hands emojis.

February 14, 2023
February 14, 2023
