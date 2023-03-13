Shakira and Bizarrap Make History as 'BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53' Bags Multiple Guinness World Records

Shakira and DJ Bizarrap have bagged multiple Guinness World Records with the release of their track Shakira: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53. The song has set the record for most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours with 63,000,000 and then became the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube. It was released on YouTube on January 12.

Not just this but it also earned the record for most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours with a total of 14,393,342 plays. And, by the end of the first week, that number grew to a mightily impressive 80,646,962, which made it the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week.

Shakira and DJ Bizarrap were presented with their certificates while they were appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Saturday night. The certificates were presented by Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric.

Bizarrap’s Music Sessions happens to be one of the largest Spanish-speaking platforms out there, with 19.1 million subscribers on YouTube. He has teamed up with many huge music acts for the series. Also, he’s the first ever artist from Argentina to reach the the first spot on combined Global music charts.

Meanwhile, earlier, Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’ got Indianised. A video from Jaipur showed a man singing Shakira’s hit song on dholak while his partner made the kathputli (puppet) dance to the beats of the track inside a small but decorated set-up. The skilled puppeteer makes the doll sway her hip and rock the belly and pelvic movements just like the Columbian singer. The text insert read, “POV (Point Of View): You find Shakira outside of Amer Fort in Rajasthan."

The video soon evoked various reactions from people online who called it “Waka Waka, desi Indian version” and referred to Shakira as “Shakira bhabhisa.” A user called the Colombian singer, “Shakira Ranisa.” Another user wrote, “When Shakira is born in Rajasthan.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here