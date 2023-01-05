Shark Tank India is Back Without Ashneer Grover and Twitter Finds it 'Bilkul Bakwas'

Shark Tank India season 2 has barely taken off and the judges are already catching quite a bit of flak on social media. Much of it was directed towards Namita Thapar who rejected a brand’s pitch because it is a competitor to co-shark Vineeta Singh’s brand. The pitcher, a makeup brand called Recode, was rejected by all sharks except Peyush Bansal for this reason even though the pitch was impressive. Under such circumstances, people on Twitter have been missing Ashneer Grover as a shark.

The BharatPe co-founder was arguably the most interesting judge on the first season of the show and the person responsible for the majority of the memes that came out of it. ‘Yeh sab doglapan hai’ and ‘bhai kya kar raha hai tu’ have become enshrined in the annals of classic memes.

“Shark Tank season 2 is not even close to season 1. Drama is more, sharks are not even interested to compete and are just grouping and giving offers. As of now, most composed shark is [Peyush Bansal]. Missing [Ashneer Grover]," wrote one Twitter user. “Shark Tank season 2 without [Ashneer Grover] feels like watching cricket without commentary," quipped another.

“Two things wrong with Shark Tank India Season 2: 1. 10 PM 2. No Ashneer Grover," wrote one user.

Shark Tank season 2 is not even close to season 1. Drama is more, sharks are not even interested to compete and are just grouping and giving offers. As of now, most composed shark is @peyushbansal. Missing @Ashneer_Grover #SharkTankIndiaS2 @sharktankindia— Suraj Sureka (@surajsureka9) January 5, 2023

Shark Tank season 2 without @Ashneer_Grover feels like watching cricket without commentary. #SharkTankIndiaS2 pic.twitter.com/aXnKi5oXVH— CS Kishan 🇮🇳 (@cskishan09) January 2, 2023

Two things wrong with Shark Tank India Season 2:1. 10 PM2. No Ashneer Grover — Aditya (@thefaadguy) January 4, 2023

It will be extremely difficult for the sharks in the tank to survive without Ash'neer'#SharkTankIndia— N (@n_i_g_a_m) January 3, 2023

#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 Me missing Ashneer Grover while watching shark tank India pic.twitter.com/2aOGU4XWhf— One Tip One Hand🌍😎 (@VVMparody) January 4, 2023

The absence of @Ashneer_Grover on @sharktankindia is glaringly obvious. Kinda missing you @Ashneer_Groverboss. ST feels so heavily dramatised now. @sharktankindia Bhai kya kar raha hai tu?? pic.twitter.com/7W3KjzlpHU — sumed yasaswi (@SumedYasaswi) January 5, 2023

Apart from this, people have also been criticising how the show seems to have taken a sentimental turn with lots of back stories in a style typical of Indian Idol.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here