Shark Tank India Pitcher's 'Sad Yet Inspiring' Story Has Twitter Rooting For Him

Shark Tank India season 2 has been catching quite a bit of flak on social media, with many viewers claiming that the show has taken a sentimental turn akin to Indian Idol. However, one pitcher has managed to touch the hearts of viewers, with their emotions ringing as genuine. Ganesh Balakrishnan, the founder of ‘Flatheads’ organic shoes shared that his company might shut down if he didn’t manage to get funding from the show. He got emotional and broke down while sharing that he would look for a job if he couldn’t get an investment and would restart his company when he could.

Anupam Mittal even offered him a job, with the other sharks rooting for him as well. “This #Flatheads guy is so genuine and transparent with his story and failures. Saying that you couldn’t make it with the business on a national television requires so much of guts," wrote a Twitter user.

“Along with education & expertise, you need courage, hard work, dedication & innovation to become a great entrepreneur. Meet Mr Ganesh who has almost everything but facing bad luck & lack of support even after making products in India," wrote another. “Today’s emotional drama was worth watching," reads a tweet.

Today's emotional drama was worth watching. #Flatheads— Kashika Dusad (@kashikadusad) January 6, 2023

@ganeshb78 - Spirit of an Entrepreneur . You are down but not out of the business. Flatheads - sooner or later will be an amazing D2C comfort Shoe Brand. So rightly said @AnupamMittal- "Shark tank is not only about investments/business , it's about perspective." #flatheads — Anik Mardia (@anik_mardia) January 6, 2023

Along with education & expertise, you need courage, hardwork, dedication & innovation to become a great entrepreneur. Meet Mr Ganesh who has almost everything but facing bad luck & lack of support even after making products in India.Guys, make it a masterpiece. RT plz#flatheads pic.twitter.com/SQQMfBbNLa— Vikrant Singh (@_vikrantsingh) January 6, 2023

This #Flatheads guy is so genuine and transparent with his story and failures. Saying that you couldn't make it with the business on a national television requires so much of gut.— Sagar Khatri 🇮🇳 (@dssagar93) January 6, 2023

The story of flatheads was so sad and yet so inspiring, ganesh balakrishnan was amazing… hope something good happens with the venture and #Flatheads becomes one of the major brand. I loved their product wishing in future to be their customer#SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/DV2wccjq2p— SAIKIRAN BIRADAR (@saikiranbirada4) January 6, 2023

Balakrishnan was offered a deal by sharks Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh in which they demanded 33.3 per cent share of his company, but the entrepreneur chose to listen to the sharks’ advice and decided to start things over.

