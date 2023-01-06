Shark Tank Season 2 Memes Are What This Twitter Thread is All About

Shark Tank India season 2 has barely taken off and its already all over social media. People have been criticising how the show seems to have taken a sentimental turn with lots of back stories in a style typical of Indian Idol. Also, people on Twitter have been missing Ashneer Grover as a shark. The BharatPe co-founder was arguably the most interesting judge on the first season of the show and the person responsible for the majority of the memes that came out of it. ‘Yeh sab doglapan hai’ and ‘bhai kya kar raha hai tu’ have become enshrined in the annals of classic memes.

However, even when Grover is not a part of the show, meme continue to follow. Now, a Twitter user named Shubh has taken to the microblogging platform and posted a meme template from the show. “SHARK TANK S2 × Meme Templates," read the caption. Have a look:

Jab overthink krne ke baad bhi I make wrong decisions. Me to myself: pic.twitter.com/roGg9jrcyA— ShreyaAgarwal🐼 (@shreyaagarwal98) January 5, 2023

Shark’s panel for Shark Tank India 2 comprises Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group: Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover is co-founder of CarDekho, Amit Jain. While the show largely left the audience impressed, there is something that has also left some people disappointed. Many took to Twitter and expressed how the show is too “emotional."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ETimes TV, Sharks Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh were questioned about Ashneer Grover if they will miss him and whether his absence will have any impact on the new season. Responding to the question, Anupam said that the show was bigger than any individual. “I feel this show is very big and huge. It is a show through which Indians are able to fulfil their dreams and aspirations."

