Shashi Tharoor recently shared the story of a Muslim woman in Kerala who went beyond the religious barriers to raise three Hindu children. But that’s not all! Her tale has now inspired a movie that was premiered at the Vanitha Theatre in Kochi’s Edapally on January 9. According to The News Minute, the heartwarming story of Thennadan Subaida and Abdul Aziz Haji (the Muslim couple) was adapted to screen by filmmaker Siddik Paravoor. The movie is titled after Subaida’s adopted child, Sreedharan, and is called ‘Ennu Swantham Sreedharan’ (With Love, Sreedharan)

Tale of Kerala Muslim woman who raised three Hindu kids as her own is now a film. Heartwarming tale!https://t.co/s7swNjzxJR— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 1, 2023

The story is about the Muslim couple from Kalikavu village in Kerala’s Malappuram district who adopted three children of their late house help and raised them like their own for their entire lives. It all began on the day when their domestic worker, Chakki, died and Subaida decided to take care of her three kids - Sreedharan, Ramani and Leela. Since then, she never forced them to follow Islam and allowed them to practice all Hindu rituals without any hindrance.

Sreedharan brought Subaida’s story to the world in 2019 after sharing a Facebook post about the tragic death of his Muslim mother, Subaida. It was then that people beyond Kalikavu came to know about Subaida’s gratifying lesson of love that flows beyond ‘blood’.

“When I shared the news of my umma’s (mother’s) passing, some of you had doubts….Having kids of their own did not stop them from taking us in. They had three kids. Even though they adopted us at a young age, they did not try to convert us into their religion. People say that an adoptive mother can never match up to one’s biological mother. But she was never an ‘adoptive mother’ to us, she was truly our mother,” read his post.

Director Siddik Paravoor revealed how he first heard about Subaida through a social worker and was deeply moved by her story. “I wanted to bring her story to more people’s attention. I wanted to let them know that there are people who live like this. People who put love and kindness over religion and prejudices,” he said. Paravoor further added, “People are inherently good. But sometimes we need stories like these to remind them of that goodness. Subaida deserves to be remembered, and her story repeatedly told.” Truly, deserving lessons must be spoken about in loud because that is what makes people believe in humanity!

