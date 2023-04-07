She Checked Husband's Pockets Before Laundry And Got A Lecture On Privacy

Checking pockets for things that do not go in the washer should be one of the first steps of laundry, but this husband referred to it as snooping. In a viral Reddit post, the wife opened up about the strange story revealing that her husband was unemployed for a year before he started working at a warehouse. The woman explained it was while putting his clothes for washing, that she checked the man’s pants, a practice she has been doing for a long time. The husband happened to have walked by her and he supposedly did not like the wife searching his trouser’s pockets.

According to the events shared by her, the man quickly rushed in and began yelling while snatching away a piece of paper she had just removed. “He started screaming at me about how I have no respect for his privacy and that I shouldn’t be getting my hands on his things. I was genuinely dumbfounded I told him to take it easy I always do this before laundry,” she wrote.

The lashing out continued with the husband claiming she had no right to dig into his pants. He suggested she should have come and ask him if there were any important documents rather than pulling them out herself. The wife retaliated saying that important documents shouldn’t just lie carelessly in his pockets. When the woman asked to see the paper, the husband denied getting furious. “I almost laughed because what privacy does he have in his pockets? It wasn’t like a stranger was digging into them,” the woman continued.

After the bickering, the husband did not speak to her and in a bizarre elaborate gesture also got a separate closet for himself with a lock. His clothes were moved into the new wardrobe soon after. “He said this will teach me to respect his privacy and deter my snooping. Then went back to not speaking to me,” the wife concluded before stating that she was genuinely confused about his behaviour.

As soon as the story surfaced online, Reddit users began to theorize the reasons why the husband would have gone to such extreme lengths. One wrote, “He’s obviously hiding something. No sane person with nothing to hide locks up their clothes.” Another highlighted if a valuable thing might have gotten destroyed in the laundry, the blame would have landed on the wife. “A watch, a pair of headphones/earbuds, or any small electronic device, a pen that could explode. If anything like that had gone through the wash I bet he would be yelling at her for not looking through the pockets," they commented.

One more said, “Regardless. It was something that sent him into a panic when he thought you’d found it. He’s keeping a big secret and it isn’t going to be good.” Meanwhile, a user speculated, “100% he had a phone number in there.” A frustrated user said, “Make the husband do his own laundry from now on.”

Can you guess the reason behind his strange behaviour?

