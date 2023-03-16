Princess Diana’s brother has hit back at former US president Donald Trump after he said that she and several other famous personalities “kissed his a**e”. Charles Spencer shared what his sister Princess Diana actually thought of the former President. In a post on Twitter, he revealed that the Princess had viewed Trump as “worse than an anal fissure” when he used her name to sell real estate in New York. The tweet read, “Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to “kiss his a***”, since the one time she mentioned him to me - when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York - she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure.”

The tweet has caused a frenzy of reactions on social media, with many expressing that it seems a lot of people were still trying to use Princess Diana’s name to gain some kind of relevance. Others shared GIFs of people laughing in response to Charles Spencer’s tweet. A Twitter user wrote, “She’s taking him down from beyond the grave. that’s real power.”

“Diana was loved by all. She was an amazing woman! Prince William honours her legacy by treating and protecting his family properly. In her far too short time on earth, Diana certainly left an amazing legacy. Hopefully someday Harry gets his act together. She would be sad!” read another tweet.

A user wrote, “A lot of people who knew her are using her as a commodity, except King Charles & Prince William who have maintained silence & respect for her. My guess is she was kind in whatever she said to all so why tarnish her name by putting unkind words in her mouth? Although I do understand.”

The tweet from Princess Diana’s brother came after in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Donald Trump announced that his upcoming book, Letters to Trump, will reveal the fascinating aspects of his life. Trump claimed that many of the people who currently criticise him were once his admirers before his presidential candidacy.

The book is a collection of letters that Trump has received and sent over the years, including those from well-known, powerful, and influential figures, both during his presidency and before his historic White House run in 2016. Winning Team Publishing is set to launch the book and has made it available for pre-order on its website ahead of its April 25 release.

