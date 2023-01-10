Shirtless Man Punching Co-passenger on Biman Bangladesh Flight Sparks Outrage

Unruly passengers on board seem to have become a big concern for airlines. Several incidents of ruckus midair have been reported recently. Adding to that is this brawl between two passengers on board a Boeing 777 flight of Biman Bangladesh. In the clip, now making rounds on the internet, a shirtless man is seen attacking a passenger seated in the front row of the aircraft. He grabs the co-passenger by the collar before the two exchange blows one after the other. While the shirtless man continues his attack, other passengers try to pacify the situation. However, the visibly upset passenger does not budge and continues to attack before the video comes to end.

Watch the incident here:

Another "Unruly Passenger" 👊This time on a Biman Bangladesh Boeing 777 flight!🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vnpfe0t2pz— BiTANKO BiSWAS (@Bitanko_Biswas) January 7, 2023

The video has staked up over 15 thousand views, evoking several reactions online. Social media users suggested strict action against the culprits to discourage such incidents in the future. “Strict action should be taken,” a user wrote while another commented, “Very bad incident during flight. It brings a bad name to the airlines too.”

Strict action should be taken— Indian (@Anil50305597) January 8, 2023

Very bad incident during flight. It brings bad name to the airlines too.— Capt.Saifullah Niazi (@skniazi47) January 9, 2023

Several others complained of a rise in such incidents, stating that airline passengers are often seen misbehaving with the staff on board. A user said that such an incident could even result in a fatal incident in the future and that strict must be taken against the passengers involved.

Nowadays there is no standard remains in flight. Educated or uneducated are behaving rudely with Airhostess and co passenger. This will endanger to Airplane & passenger. It might b possible for fatal accident. There must be strict law enforcement & ban for life.— Pramod (@pramod_vicky74) January 8, 2023

“Stop serving alcohol on flights, if this becomes frequent," one of the users suggested to stop such incidents on board.

Stop serving alcohols on flights , if this becoming frequently..— Louie (@louie_mangahis) January 10, 2023

In a similar incident on a Thai Smile Airways plane from Bangkok to Kolkata, two passengers got involved in a full-blown fistfight. In the clip, a male passenger was being seen slapped multiple times by a few co-passengers. The airline staff on board tried to calm the situation down, requesting the passengers to stop the fight. At one point, one of the men can be heard saying “haath neeche rakh (put your hands down)” before incessantly slapping and hitting the other on his face

After a video of the incident went viral, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) stepped in and filed a police complaint.

Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all !On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone.Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/XCglmjtc9l— VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) December 28, 2022

The incident reportedly took after a passenger refused to put his reclining seat straight despite several requests by the air hostesses. With the passenger refusing to follow the instruction, another passenger intervened after which the fight started.

