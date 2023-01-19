CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » BUZZ » 'Shubman Gill Better Than Babar Azam': How Indians Started an Unlikely War Against Pakistan on Twitter
2-MIN READ

'Shubman Gill Better Than Babar Azam': How Indians Started an Unlikely War Against Pakistan on Twitter

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Anurag Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 09:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Move over Kohli Vs Babar war, it's Shubman Gill Vs Pakistan captain, at least for Indian fans. (AP image)

Move over Kohli Vs Babar war, it's Shubman Gill Vs Pakistan captain, at least for Indian fans. (AP image)

Shubman Gill's double century against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad prompted a few Indian fans to take shots at Pakistan star batter Babar Azam.

The world watched in awe as Shubman Gill, India’s young opening batter, smashed a sublime double century against New Zealand in the first ODI and entered the record books. The 23-year-old Gill who is in the form of his life put up a real show at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad where he scored 208 runs out of India’s 349, an inning that was decorated with 19 boundaries and as many as 9 maximums.

While doing so, Gill also achieved a noteable feat: he became the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODIs -19 innings. He achieved the feat quicker than Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who took 24 innings to reach the milestone.

As the rest of the world, including fans from Pakistan, lauded the fearless batting display put up by Shubman Gill against the Kiwis, some fans back home decided to take shots at Babar Azam by comparing the star Pakistan batter to young star Shubman Gill.

Also Read: Pakistan Twitter’s Savage ‘Goodbye’ to India With Airport Memes after Sri Lanka’s Emphatic Win

RELATED STORIES

Baffling comparison? Yes. Was it just banter to get the neighbours riled up? Probably yes. Was it a quick breather from Kohli Vs Babar war that sees no end? Absolutely.

Shots were fired back.

Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell struck a stunning century as he gave India a mighty scare in Hyderabad by scoring 140 nearly dragging New Zealand to an unlikely win in the series opener. From the depths of 131/6, Bracewell joined hands with Mitchell Santner (57) to revive the chase but fell in the final over as New Zealand were bowled out for 337. India won by 12 runs.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Babar Azam
  2. odi
  3. Shubman Gill
first published:January 19, 2023, 09:32 IST
last updated:January 19, 2023, 09:36 IST
Read More