'Shubman Gill Better Than Babar Azam': How Indians Started an Unlikely War Against Pakistan on Twitter

The world watched in awe as Shubman Gill, India’s young opening batter, smashed a sublime double century against New Zealand in the first ODI and entered the record books. The 23-year-old Gill who is in the form of his life put up a real show at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad where he scored 208 runs out of India’s 349, an inning that was decorated with 19 boundaries and as many as 9 maximums.

While doing so, Gill also achieved a noteable feat: he became the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODIs -19 innings. He achieved the feat quicker than Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who took 24 innings to reach the milestone.

As the rest of the world, including fans from Pakistan, lauded the fearless batting display put up by Shubman Gill against the Kiwis, some fans back home decided to take shots at Babar Azam by comparing the star Pakistan batter to young star Shubman Gill.

Baffling comparison? Yes. Was it just banter to get the neighbours riled up? Probably yes. Was it a quick breather from Kohli Vs Babar war that sees no end? Absolutely.

Shubman Gill > Babar Azam Agree?— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) January 15, 2023

Getting compare with Shubman Gill is the biggest achievement for Babar azam pic.twitter.com/WkzS3Lv41p— Muhammad Arun Singh Anthony (@ArunTuThikHoGya) January 18, 2023

To all the Babar fans, should we compare Babar with Shubman? If the answer is no, then you shouldn't compare him with Virat either.— Hriday (Fan-Account) (@Hriday1812) January 18, 2023

Against NZ In Home ODI Series :-• Babar Azam:- 149 Runs In 3 matches .• Shubman Gill :- 208 Runs In 1 Match .Levels #INDvsNZ || #shubhmangill pic.twitter.com/2A9L8uZn9n — Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) January 18, 2023

Oops! Babar Azam nothing can do in 8 years but Shubman Gill complete in only 3 years #BabarAzam #ShubmanGill #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/HP1FGxqEy1— RAHUL JAT (@Rahul__Meel) January 18, 2023

Shots were fired back.

Some Hundreds Are Better Than Dubule HundredsWell Played Bracewell 140 (78) with 12 Fours and 10 sixes — Muhammad Noor (@Noor_Marriii) January 18, 2023

If shubman gil scores, indian says he's better than Babar AzamIf Kohli scores, they say he's better than Babar AzamIf Rahul scores they say he's better than Babar AzamIf SKY scores they say he's better than Babar Azam etETC Unreal obsession with king Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/WaITcblmDm — Abdul samad (@Ab_Samad122) January 18, 2023

babar is what Babar is , shut your obnoxious mouth you bloody crooks ,halfwit , nincompoops who are comparing babar with shubman! babar is best in all formats and shubman is rightfully doing great in odi .— rocky (@zahraakraam) January 18, 2023

Against Pakistan Bhi Marlia Karo Double Century 55M Boundary Pe Chake Marne Walon pic.twitter.com/Ee8OWf2RFi— Muhammad Noor (@Noor_Marriii) January 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell struck a stunning century as he gave India a mighty scare in Hyderabad by scoring 140 nearly dragging New Zealand to an unlikely win in the series opener. From the depths of 131/6, Bracewell joined hands with Mitchell Santner (57) to revive the chase but fell in the final over as New Zealand were bowled out for 337. India won by 12 runs.

