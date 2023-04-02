Shubman 'Gill-Ed' it? Australian Podcaster's 'Literal' Translation of IPL Banner Gets Desis in Action

Gujarat Titans (GT), the reigning champions, started their IPL 2023 title defense with a similar level of determination and dominance that earned them the championship last year. In a tense match against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK), GT emerged victorious by five wickets with four balls remaining. The match also saw Shubman Gill showcase his exceptional talent and skill, as he scored 63 runs off just 36 balls, laying a solid foundation for GT. His stunning performance left the crowd in Ahmedabad awestruck and even caught the attention of Australian podcasters, who couldn’t help but notice the IPL scoreboard reading “Gill-ed it" after he hit a six on the mid wicket.

Sam Perry, from ‘The Grade Cricketer’ podcast, commented on Gill’s superb shot during the CSK vs. GT match, where the scoreboard at the Narendra Modi Stadium read “Gill-ed it" to make the pun “Killed it" similar to his name. He highlighted that “Gilled" means to ‘clean or gut a fish’, emphasising the importance of language in ‘branding’ India’s next great player. He even made playful remarks about Gujaratis being vegetarians and questioned why anyone would want to associate a brilliant cricketer like Gill with fish gutting. Perry also came up with some humorous titles for Gill, such as the “Baby-faced Assassin" instead of “Baby GOAT" or “Shubman Gill license to kill 007", based on his jersey number 7.

“He hits one over the mid-wicket for six, one of the great shots and you want to invoke the image of someone gutting a fish?" remarked Perry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grade Cricketer (@thegradecricketer)

This got Desis into action with some noting that they previously did not pay attention to the meaning unless it was a pun used to praise a particular action. One user made a pun based on the cricketer’s name, commenting “When Gill kills it, you call it Gilled it. Get it?" while another user anticipated negative reactions from others, stating “Can’t wait to see all the people that get triggered over this."

Meanwhile, some individuals found the moment amusing and even commended the podcasters for their understanding. One commenter expressed their appreciation, stating “Love this segment." Another commenter responded to those trying to explain the pun, stating “To all the people in the comments trying to explain the “killed it" play on words…we already got it, thank you! They aren’t saying it makes no sense; they’re saying it’s not that good, because of the secondary meaning behind “gilled"," highlighted another.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here