Despite popular belief, hippos do not just spend all their days wallowing in the water. They also have some family drama to deal with. The Cincinnati Zoo has shared adorable footage of their famous Hippo siblings - baby Fritz and older sister Fiona - engaging in some playful sibling rivalry. The video shows the two young hippos standing in front of one another. Big sister Fiona being the older and more experienced of the two, playfully spars with Fritz, who is smaller in size. Yet he tries to put up a brave front, but it quickly becomes clear that he is relying on the safety net of his mother who is standing right behind him.

Just like us, hippos have sibling rivalries.Footage from the Cincinnati Zoo shows its pair of celebrity hippos, older sister Fiona and little brother Fritz, play-fighting against one another. ‘Fritz acting all big and brave once his mom is behind him 😂 ,’ the Zoo tweeted. pic.twitter.com/tQHKoLsMUh — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 22, 2023

The adorable and relatable clip has quickly become a hit on social media. Animal lovers from around the world are all hearts for this glimpse into the playful nature of these magnificent creatures. Many were relating to the clip on a whole other level. A Twitter user wrote, “Ha! That bigger one is my older brother and I am the smaller one about to give him a black eye. True story, brother told me to put a cushion up and he kicked it and knocked me down. I got up so fast and clocked him. I was 13, he was 15. Kids at school were amazed. High fives”

Ha! That bigger one is my jerkface older brother & I'm the smaller one about to give him a black eye. True story, brother told me to put cushion up & he kicked it and knocked me down. I got up so fast & clocked him. I was 13, he was 15. Kids at school were amazed. High ✋'s https://t.co/QNrXqOtvMX — Deana Cousins 13 (@AutismLife19yrs) February 22, 2023

“If I’m Fiona I’ll simply close my mouth soon as little bro put his mouth where it doesn’t belong. That’s more like us,” tweeted another user.

If I’m Fiona I’ll simplify close my mouth soon as little bro put his mouth where it doesn’t belong . That’s more like us 😉— porgy (@Mr7teen5) February 22, 2023

Baby Fritz and Big Sister Fiona are not your average hippos. They have an entire fanbase of their own. Ever since their first introduction, the siblings have been adored by animal lovers. In an interview with the Cincinnati Zoo, staff revealed that the siblings get along pretty well. The interview that was taken when Fritz was just 2 months old, revealed that Fritz was extremely curious about his big sister. Fiona, on the other hand, respected the boundaries set by their mother Bibi, who was still a little nervous about allowing her baby brother to interact with her for too long.

