This wedding season, social media users saw all sorts of dance performances go viral. From the bride’s sister’s well-choreographed gig to an elderly man shaking his leg on the dance floor, the internet swooned over several awe-spiring clips. Yet, nothing beats the accomplishment of getting your brothers to take part in a dance performance in front of all the relatives at a wedding. Amisha Johar got her brothers to agree to shake a leg with her. The phenomenal results have now gone viral.

Wedding choreographer Amisha Johar recently took to Instagram to share a clip of her and her two brothers– Gagan and Ekansh Johar– grooving to popular songs Jehda Nasha from An Action Hero and Nadiyon Paar from Roohi. One can see the three energetically moving to the beats of the mashup. The synced steps and bright outfits make the performance all the more enthralling. The crowd who was present there couldn’t agree more. There were loud cheers and clapping, with two aunties even showering the trio with blessings mid-dance.

A text overlay on the clip reads, “POV- You finally convinced your brothers to dance with you in a function." On the other hand, the caption tells viewers that “it was the most appreciated performance" at the wedding. Check it out for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amisha johar (@dancewithamisha)

Posted barely a week ago, the reel has amassed over three million views already. People in the comments section are full of praise for the pair of siblings. “God the co-ordination was off the charts, especially with brothers," one wrote. “The one in white shirt and wine colored blazer got all the moves right! The trio here is just killing it in every way," said another. As one would expect, there was no dearth of fire and heart emojis in the replies.

Many sisters related to their brothers not agreeing to take to the dance floor with them. “Truly the most difficult task," one wrote, referring to the supers on the clip. “My brother would never," lamented another. Several people tagged their brothers in the comments, hoping to inspire them to take part in a similar performance with them.

