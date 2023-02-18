A Gujarat housing society’s notice to its residents has sparked outrage over its allegedly casteist demands. News18 could not independently verify the location of the housing society where the notice was issued. In it, the secretary of the building said that the flat should only be rented out to families, and claimed that there had been “complaints" of flats being rented out by owners to single men and women belonging to different castes.

The notice claimed that this was in “absolute violation" of society rules. It went on to say that if the “girls and boys of different castes" weren’t evicted in 30 days, then there would be police complaint against the owners of the flats. Additionally, the parking, garbage and cleaning facilities given to them in the society would also be stopped with immediate effect.

Give me one reason we need Gujarat on this earth pic.twitter.com/P69uKVDin0— moom (@luna_del_reyyy) February 16, 2023

This is so normal. When my friend was searching for an apt, he called them, and they said no Muslims, I called next, and they said no Christians either. And that was 2019. https://t.co/AqWSb3O32S— Mangalorean Machete (@seanmenezes97) February 17, 2023

They can't do anything. Let the association go and complain to the police. Law will always follow its path. https://t.co/WOw9WUcGGw— Ishan Trivedi (@Ishan282Trivedi) February 17, 2023

how is this not caste discrimination? i hope there's swift action taken everyone who was involved in writing that letter smh https://t.co/hzN96s0KPv— ancient001 | IndiGG (@LegacyofAshes) February 17, 2023

Year 2023 Caste is no big deal guys! https://t.co/RVvzFXoxAA— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) February 17, 2023

But there’s no caste discrimination in India lol https://t.co/IerbrLpwvk— (((Dominique Fisherwoman))) 💙 (@AbbakkaHypatia) February 17, 2023

Such incidents are not rare in India. Recently, a woman looking to rent a house in Bengaluru shared her ordeal on Twitter where it sparked outrage. She shared a screengrab of her texts with a real estate broker whom she asked if the owner was willing to rent the house to two women. The broker asked her if she would be partying at the flat. Ruchita said she did not like the house in question and asked to be shown a different one. The broker then informed her that he could show her another flat in Richmond Town but that “parties and male friends" would not be allowed.

