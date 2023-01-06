CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Budget2023
Home » BUZZ » Siddhant Chaturvedi Nails This 'Honest' Celeb-influencer Collaboration, Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Siddhant Chaturvedi Nails This 'Honest' Celeb-influencer Collaboration, Video Goes Viral

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 12:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Siddhant Chaturvedi Nails This 'Honest' Celeb-influencer Collaboration. (Image: Instagram/@yuvraj.dua)

Siddhant Chaturvedi Nails This 'Honest' Celeb-influencer Collaboration. (Image: Instagram/@yuvraj.dua)

The video was taken when Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot was being promoted.

These days, social media influencers promote everything. They come on top of the chart when it comes to marketing a product or even a movie. Another video which is currently going viral has been uploaded by influencer Yuvraj Dua. The video was taken when Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot was being promoted. The concept of the video is ‘honesty.’ Both Siddhant and Yuvraj can be seen being extremely ‘honest’ with each other as they promote the film.

“Honesty is not always the best policy." read the caption of the video. It features both personalities taking a jibe at each other by being completely honest. The fun video has gathered nearly 55K views. Have a look:

“Me konsa interested hu felt personal," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Mere dil pe laga yeh."

RELATED STORIES

Horror-comedy Phone Bhoot asked people to push logic into a corner and take a ride that is mostly amusing, mildly frightening.

Two jobless, good-for-nothing horror-film addicts Major (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Gullu (Ishaan) under immense fatherly pressure to find work, hit upon the idea to float a unique ghost-capturing service when they meet a female spirit, Ragini (Katrina Kaif) who makes their business a success but in return asks them for a dangerous favour which they are compelled to honour. On the other hand, there is Atmaram (Jackie Shroff) who along with his Rahu and Ketu plans to salvage Ragini’s plan.

The movie was deemed as fun watch by many.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Phone Bhoot
  2. Siddhant Chaturvedi
first published:January 06, 2023, 12:17 IST
last updated:January 06, 2023, 12:17 IST
Read More