Siddhant Chaturvedi Nails This 'Honest' Celeb-influencer Collaboration, Video Goes Viral

These days, social media influencers promote everything. They come on top of the chart when it comes to marketing a product or even a movie. Another video which is currently going viral has been uploaded by influencer Yuvraj Dua. The video was taken when Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot was being promoted. The concept of the video is ‘honesty.’ Both Siddhant and Yuvraj can be seen being extremely ‘honest’ with each other as they promote the film.

“Honesty is not always the best policy." read the caption of the video. It features both personalities taking a jibe at each other by being completely honest. The fun video has gathered nearly 55K views. Have a look:

“Me konsa interested hu felt personal," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Mere dil pe laga yeh."

Horror-comedy Phone Bhoot asked people to push logic into a corner and take a ride that is mostly amusing, mildly frightening.

Two jobless, good-for-nothing horror-film addicts Major (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Gullu (Ishaan) under immense fatherly pressure to find work, hit upon the idea to float a unique ghost-capturing service when they meet a female spirit, Ragini (Katrina Kaif) who makes their business a success but in return asks them for a dangerous favour which they are compelled to honour. On the other hand, there is Atmaram (Jackie Shroff) who along with his Rahu and Ketu plans to salvage Ragini’s plan.

The movie was deemed as fun watch by many.

