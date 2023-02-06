CHANGE LANGUAGE
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Memes Take Over Ahead of IT Couple's Union

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 08:26 IST

New Delhi, India

SidKiara wedding memes take over Twitter. (Photo: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot and fans have arrived with memes.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot. Though it was initially reported that the wedding would take place today, it was later reported that Bollywood’s IT couple may marry tomorrow, February 7. As per a Pinkvilla report, the grand festivities began on February 5 with mehendi and sangeet; the haldi ceremony will take place today and the wedding ceremony on February 7.

‘Sidkiara’ have a lot of stans on social media, and people had been shipping the two together from before they went public as a couple. Now, with their wedding in sight, people feel like they have had a part in the events themselves. From waiting for their wedding photos to getting glimpses of the couple, the guests, the outfits and the festivities- all eyes are trained on the events.

As it happens with every big Bollywood wedding like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s, or Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s, memes are being made.

“Most of the guests will arrive during the day on February 5, and special arrangements have been made to welcome them at the venue. The sangeet function is scheduled for the latter half of February 5, where Sid, Kiara, their family and friends will be performing. February 6 will have the mehendi and haldi functions, and will be followed by a party in the evening. The wedding is happening on February 7, and will be followed by a reception get together on the same day,” a source told Pinkvilla.

It has also been reported that the couple will host their wedding reception on February 12, where Bollywood celebrities as well as media personnel will be invited.

