Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s tied the knot and their wedding video is dreamy and romantic just as expected. The hype around big Bollywood weddings is unreal and Sid-Kiara’s wedding, just like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s or Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s before them, caused a stir among fans on social media for days on end. All eyes had been trained on the couple’s Instagram as people waited for their wedding pictures to drop and when they did, they didn’t disappoint.

Back in the days, when digital technology was neither as accessible nor as developed, ‘shaadi edits’ used to look a whole lot different. A Twitter user has made such a version of Sid-Kiara’s wedding video and people have been finding it hilarious.

Kya mtlb kii ye original marriage video nahi hai… pic.twitter.com/bGxrfxUiyu— Avïnash Tiwari (@avinaash_ft) February 10, 2023

Battakh pr hi to baith kr inhone entry kiya tha — Avïnash Tiwari (@avinaash_ft) February 10, 2023

Kuch haters bolre hai ki Ek dusra video hai wo asli hai but we know the truth— Shreyas Aher (@ShreyasAher7) February 10, 2023

Bhai ye Sid aur kiara ne dekh liye toh divorce ho jaega — Samyak Jain (@samguy3103) February 10, 2023

Thanks for this original clip — Akshay (@SunoBawal) February 10, 2023

plz every desi wedding video ever https://t.co/BTpUzSaAEP— n ♡ (@losttmundanee) February 11, 2023

pov :- Sid Kiara got married in 90s n early 20s. https://t.co/wQckLl4I0Y— subhi ✨ (@Under_d_Cloud) February 10, 2023

This is what my parents wedding film looks like from 1990 https://t.co/upXUBcWIoK— Hira ♡ (@Jaslyxlove) February 10, 2023

People have been exceptionally invested in Sid-Kiara’s wedding. Before the main event, some paparazzi even seemed to hilariously mistake a foreign tourist at the Jaisalmer airport for a guest at Sid-Kiara’s wedding. The man, who had no clue about what was happening, calmly went along with it, gave everyone his Instagram handle and told them to follow him, then revealed that he had no idea what everyone was talking about. The man jovially told them he had come to visit the beautiful deserts and didn’t know who Sid-Kiara are.

