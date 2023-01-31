FRIENDS actress Jennifer Aniston on Monday shared the trailer of her next film - Murder Mystery 2 - and occupied the top spot on the list of trends. No, it was not just for her performance in the trailer but because she was spotted wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga in it. In one of the sequences, the couple is invited to the wedding of their friend, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), on his private island. That’s when one can see Jenifer Aniston wearing a white Manish Malhotra lehenga alongside Adam Sandler, who is also seen wearing an ivory sherwani.

Sharing the trailer, the actress announced the release date of the film on Netflix. She wrote, “We’re baa-aack…..March 31!” In the comments section, the official account of the Indian designer’s label – Manish Malhotra World – dropped a white heart icon. While many were excited for the film, people on Twitter went gaga about her outfit and how stunning she looked.

Have a look:

jennifer aniston in lehenga oh my love pic.twitter.com/6PI7fYoRqk— suryaaa | taylor’s version (@blankspacenaah) January 30, 2023

jennifer aniston wearing an indian lehenga by manish malhotra in murder mystery 2 pic.twitter.com/bVc7GT3kuZ— s (@elysianiston) January 30, 2023

Jennifer Aniston in lehenga for #MurderMystery2 Sign me up pic.twitter.com/gC63reJugT— AK (@Sudharsan_ak) January 31, 2023

Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga was all I ever needed pic.twitter.com/tGee9mE8aw— Jay-Jay (@maverickviber11) January 30, 2023

Murder Mystery 2 is the sequel to Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s 2019 film of the same name. The story in the second part picks up four years after Nick and Audrey Spitz solved their first murder mystery. Directed by Jeremy Garelick, the movie is a comedy-mystery that also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon in key roles. The first installment of the movie was released back in 2019, which was a massive success.

