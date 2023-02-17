Today, there is no dearth of talent in kids who keep enthralling us by going beyond their ages. Be it performing a dance or cooking top-class delicacies, today’s generation has got a will to do the unusual by trying their hands on anything and everything. One such video that recently surfaced on the internet showed a Sikh kid winning hearts with his power-packed performance on stage. His flawless moves fascinated online users who heaped praises for the little dancer and his ultimate confidence!

In the clip shared on Twitter, a Sikh kid, reportedly from Ludhiana, could be seen grabbing the attention with his immaculate dance moves on the stage that was surrounded by several other young men. Wearing a light-hued suit and the traditional Punjabi Patka, the boy set the stage on fire with his hip-hop dance with his expressions screaming perfection and making him look no less than a star. This excited Indian Twitter as they started admiring the kid’s outstanding talent.

The man who shared the video wrote, “Sikh kids’ vibes are immaculate”.

Sikh kids’ vibes are immaculate ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HycpfariTi— Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) February 16, 2023

“The culture is full of good dancers and add a little hip hop with it and it’s another level,” commented a user while another one said, “Mind blowing”. “He got moves,” exclaimed the third user.

The culture is full of good dancers and add a little hip hop with it and it’s another level — Lonnie B. (@Biglon73) February 16, 2023

Mind blowing — T Rex (@TRex1701) February 16, 2023

LOVE it — Amanda René (@amaaanda_x3) February 16, 2023

Adorable !— Canadian Deb (@canadian_deb) February 16, 2023

He got moves — SoloPac™#CLB (@sound_man2) February 16, 2023

Earlier, another Sikh kid grabbed the cynosure for his ‘Giddha’, a popular folk dance of the Punjabi community which is usually performed by women during special occasions and festivals. The boy could be spotted in a school uniform and a red turban as he tapped his feet on a Punjabi number and delighted social media users with his on-point moves and rhythmic performance.

