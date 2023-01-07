Sikh Woman in Canada Designs Special Helmets to be Worn Over Turbans For Her Children

Safety is always of paramount importance. Kids playing many sports can avoid getting severe injuries if they have appropriate safety gear. These sports can involve something as simple as riding a bike to something fast-paced like horseback riding. This Canadian woman was unable to find appropriate helmets that could fit over her sons’ turban. The mother of three was not thrilled when she could not find a single helmet their kids could use in the market, reported CBC Toronto. As her sons began learning to ride a bicycle, safety became the need of the hour. Tina Singh had to resort to getting larger helmets that weren’t a proper fit, scooping out the foam inside, or not putting a helmet on her kids at all. Since none were safe options, she took matters into her own hands.

If anyone understood the importance of safety, it had to be her. Working with patients with brain injuries, the occupational therapist knew she must do something for her kids. Tina Singh set out to create turban-appropriate helmets on her own. Check it out here:

Social media users filled the comment section with their support. Many called this an “innovative” and “genius” idea. Others expressed their excitement about this launch. An Instagram user commented, “I love this! I kind of want to buy a few and donate them to the Sikh Temple that I pass near my work.”

“Hope you have these Sikh helmets in the form of hockey helmets. Our son hates not having a joora on his hokey days,” read another comment.

Another user wrote, “Congratulations! Glad to see this as an option for the Sikh children out there! Up next, ice/hockey and winter versions! Safety first right!”

Tina Singh has also mentioned in her talk with CBC Toronto that these helmets are more than just safety equipment for kids. She said it is a demonstration of inclusion and diversity in sports. However, she does feel it is a surreal moment to see her kids wearing what she created and reaping the benefits.

The Toronto mom has designed the first safety-certified multisport helmet specifically for kids wearing a turban. It took her two years to work on and test different helmet versions. In the end, the helmets are certified for use with bicycles, inline skates, kick scooters, and skateboarding for kids over the age of five.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here