Simran's Life After Marrying Raj in 'DDLJ' Aptly Depicted in This Amusing Twitter Thread

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is an evergreen film and it still continues to tug at the heartstrings of movie lovers. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film was released in 1995, and it broke several records at the ticket window in its first year. The movie ends with Simran (Kajol’s character) leaving Punjab with Raj (Srk’s character). Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral has imagined Simran’s life after the end. A user named Paromita Bardoloi took to the bluebird app and started a thread where she perfectly depicts Simran’s life. “Hi, I am Simran from DDLJ. I was 21 when I married Raj- the Raj Malhotra. And I am sure, you are excited to know what happened once we both boarded the train. Who can forget me running to hold Raj’s hand in the moving train? I am 45 now. And my husband is 46," she wrote.

She further mentioned how she flew with Raj to London after a week in India. “Bauji and Mom were there at our wedding. I had so many emotions running within me. Before I could process everything I was on the flight to London," she mentioned.

“When I started living with Raj and Dad (Anupam Kher), I realized how different they were from where I come from. Habits die hard. So, if I had to go for an extra class or to run an errand, I would take permission from Raj and Dad. They laughed," she wrote mentioning how things are so different for her now. Here is the viral thread.

2) The first year of our marriage we were living out of the suitcase. We only travelled. New countries. Food. Lying under the sky. Running in beaches. Laughing till dawn. It was a dream. This was the first time, I felt free.— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

At home, we lived under Bauji and everything had to adhere to his rules. This was the first time, I wore and ate as I felt.— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

4) When I started living with Raj and Dad (Anupam Kher), I realized how different they were from where I come from. Habits die hard. So, if I had to go for an extra class or to run an errand, I would take permission from Raj and Dad. They laughed.— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

7)I was never pressurized to have kids. But after a few years, I gave birth to two twin daughters. We named them Riya and Tiya. And now both of them are 18. Riya went to New Zealand to do her college as she wanted to explore a new country. Tia studies here as she plays football— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

or Grand Dad as her feet would hurt from playing9) Bauji loved us, I know. But I felt we being women were his stark responsibilities. Here I felt loved. Sometimes love needed to be spoken. Love is always so gentle. Each time I see my daughters with their father, I realize it. — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

11) As we are aging and now parents too, I tell Raj how he was waving the Bra on my face when we first met and how I first felt unsafe. He acknowledges it and realizes how he thought then, that liking a woman is to get close no matter what. Raj has evolved from the 22 year old he— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

was. I am glad he has.12) My sister Chutki got married to an Indian boy who lives and works in New Jersey. She is a mother to a son and a homemaker.— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

16) Dad found love again and we asked him to marry. Everyone deserves love and companionship no matter at what age. We as his kids can’t fulfill the gap of a partner. He is a happy man, now— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

17) 1) I have to go to office now. Raj is still sleeping. You know what, when I see him smiling over something mundane I still become 21 and fall in love with him. His one smile and kiss can still make me want to elope with him, though in reality I am married to him.— Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) April 2, 2023

“Yes and more yes, except for the fact that Chutki wouldn’t just marry the NJ boy and settle to be a homemaker. That girl is a pure savage and destined for something far less mainstream," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Want to see this plot on a big screen!!! But why you just sidelined chutki…the most realistic and savage character from DDLJ."

Being a simran, this story i wish reached more levels of popularity than the original. This is the life of a Simran we need to be told more about— Simran (@SimranBabbar_05) April 2, 2023

Amazing!Thank you for writing this. Gave me an idea about a story ✨ — Himanshu Khanna (@SparklinGuy) April 2, 2023

yaarrr……. Fantastically penned!— Mohammed Asif (@djasif) April 2, 2023

Lovely story which is written so well it's like DDLJ retold here.— shahid parwez BAS (@andlibsh) April 3, 2023

