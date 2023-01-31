British singer-songwriter Brocarde, sometime in the October of 2021, spoke out about her out-of-the-world romance with her much older beau, Eduardo. Her lover was not some ordinary guy, though. At the time she spoke out about her ongoing relationship with him, he was already a ghost. Brocarde was dating the ghost of Eduardo– a long-dead Victorian-era soldier. About a year into their extraordinary romance, on Halloween in 2022, the two decided to get hitched. From Brocarde’s multiple interviews to the media, it seemed that the relationship was marred with some spooks but mostly going alright. That is no longer the status, Brocarde has revealed.

The marriage has run into some turbulence– as one might think happens in these special circumstances. “Ever since Edwardo burst into my bedroom and gave me an out of body sexual encounter… I’ve always struggled to assert my personal boundaries," the Daily Star quoted Brocarde as saying.

Brocarde has hinted at issues in the past as well. She said that Eduardo ruined the couple’s honeymoon by getting too drunk (what he drank and how remains a mystery) and making her pay for it. She has claimed he is the jealous type, too. Nobody has heard Eduardo’s side of the story yet.

She said that things she found intriguing earlier are beginning to take a toll on her now. “He doesn’t seem to understand that he’s no longer a free spirit, he’s my husband," the singer said. The communication process is a bit of an issue, too, given the couple can’t really talk to each other except through sensations and flickering candlelights.

To save her marriage, Brocarde has decided to seek some help. So, enter the counsellor. Except, of course, it isn’t a psychotherapist but a psychic. The two have been receiving couple’s therapy from the psychic since Christmas last year. Brocarde claimed she told the psychic that she often feels “like a passenger" in the relationship. She claimed the medium felt that Eduardo had a good heart, too.

Among other things the psychic told her, Brocarde claimed that she also said Eduardo wants the couple to get a cat. He’s quite desperate for it, really. The medium said she could see the feline, who, it turns out, has the same blue eyes as the singer.

Last year in December, Brocarde shared some pictures of herself and wrote about her ghost husband in the caption on Instagram.

