The internet offers a vast array of content that can evoke both excitement and fear among online users. Many times, some dangerous videos find their way onto social media platforms, including a recent video featuring a skier who was caught in an avalanche. Owen Leeper, the skier in question, shared his harrowing experience on social media, using his helmet camera to capture the event as it unfolded in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

On February 11th, while skiing in the backcountry near Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Leeper encountered a terrifying experience that he shared on Instagram. He revealed how he had checked the forecast before heading out and wasn’t overly concerned about the risk of an avalanche since several days had passed since the last storm, and the skies were sunny. However, as he continued skiing in the gulley, the snow beneath his skis crumbled, and the situation quickly turned dire. Luckily, Leeper escaped with minor injuries and wasn’t buried by the debris but instead rode on top of the avalanche as it cascaded downhill.

“Once I hit the first rock I knew I had to keep my feet under me, for the rock in the middle was about to hit, my skis launched me into the wall, I was able to get my hands up and catch myself before hitting my face, likely popping my shoulder out at that time. I tried hard to keep my feet below me, knowing I had another rock band to clear. Miraculously I bounced over the last section of rocks into the snow,” wrote Leeper in the caption.

However, he came to rest shortly after striking the wall and realised that his shoulder was badly dislocated, causing intense pain to radiate through his arm and shoulder. As a result, he needed immediate assistance from the local search and rescue team, who airlifted him to safety from the snowy terrain. “I came to a stop and all the snow flushed down further, I knew right away my shoulder was out, but was amazed nothing else hurt,” he added.

Leeper shared a video of the avalanche experience on February 14, which has since garnered over six million views. He also shared a drone video that depicts how he eventually fell in the snow after coming to a stop, just before narrowly avoiding another band of sharp rocks that could have caused further harm to his body. As the videos went viral, many people responded and reacted to them.

