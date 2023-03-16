Slack Bot's Hilarious Response to Employee Stuck in Lift Has People in Splits

Twitter user Pragun Dua took to the bluebird app and shared a hilarious incident. It happened when Pragun got stuck at a lift at WeWork and he dropped a message at Slack. For those who don’t know, Slack is a business messaging app that connects people. It is more flexible and inclusive. There is also a feature where the ‘Slack bot’ corrects the person in case of any error in the message. A similar incident happened with Pragun.

When he got stuck he texted on Slack and the bot’s reply is something that left netizens in complete splits. Pragun’s text read: “Guys, I am stuck in the WeWork lift." Have a look at the bot’s response:

exactly one year ago i got stuck in a lift pic.twitter.com/VdeYn9IFtL— pragun (@pragdua) March 15, 2023

Initially, Pragun made this post one year ago and it went viral. He made the same post as he claimed, “I will never stop milking this."

The response has left people in splits. Narrating his own experience, one person wrote, “In 2015 when I was at the NYC WeWork at 42nd and Third I got in SUCH good shape taking the stairs. Damn demon elevator would drop 3 stories every other week. Not sure elevator emergency breaks were meant to be used that frequently." Another person wrote, “That’s what we get when we automate everything! A year later we got ChatGPT and our jobs are at risk."

One Twitter user wrote, “This has probably been reposted to so many slack’s in multiple major companies in the past years since it was posted."

Here are a few responses:

quite literally quote this to myself every day https://t.co/oOlISpI824— ashley (@AshleyHunt_) March 16, 2023

this is pure gold https://t.co/TlsUe3Xvxm— Anurag Singh (@ashleymavericks) March 16, 2023

Lmfao You do this to me and I'm Outta there https://t.co/yIy6pc3gXE— Sir Yonko (@Yonko_Red) March 16, 2023

You can be freed from WEWORK Lift but never from pronouns. https://t.co/aWRD6oKYGw— Partha (@_PSG123) March 16, 2023

