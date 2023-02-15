All Valentine’s Day frenzy comes to an end with Anti-Valentine’s Week which begins on February 15 every year. The season of expressing love gets a real-life ending with Slap Day, followed by Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Confession Day, Missing Day, and finally, Breakup Day. A week of celebrating love abruptly turns into a week of anti-love when all the tenderness transforms into angst with different days allocated for lovers to gradually become ex-lovers!

So, what else could excite singles on Slap Day when they have been crying over the mingles for spreading so much love in the air since the beginning of February month? It’s finally the time for singles to breathe fresh air and take a sigh of relief because, now, they aren’t alone! However, Slap Day isn’t just a celebration for those ‘jealous’ beings but even friends and siblings who take this as an opportunity to throw tantrums and derive fun out of these ‘not-so-serious’ actions. With so much happening on the first day of Anti-valentines Week, how could memers not step into this healing process from every Valentine-y and romantic content? Check out these Slap Day 2023 memes that ‘hit’ Twitter with a light-hearted and good spirit.

Happy slap day pic.twitter.com/slKSBxJPvU— Dishant Choudhary (@Dishant13056509) February 15, 2023

15 :Singles Awareness DaySlap Day pic.twitter.com/C8GPzhSDlV— विक्रम ꪊꪑꪖ (@_Lune_amour) February 15, 2023

With Slap Day, netizens get a much-needed respite from the constant bombardment of love-filled messages and wishes that flood social media. Apart from people calling out the capitalist ploy of celebrating Valentine’s Day and making fun of couples, one shouldn’t make it look all serious and real! After all, even Slap Day serves as a literal reminder for people to say goodbye to poor relationships and ‘slap out’ all the negativities from their lives. And, if you are looking for a perfect way to celebrate Slap Day, then these wishes and messages can help you deal with it better!

