You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become a meme. There’s no knowing which part of you suddenly catches the fancy of Twitter and gets turned into a meme- for this Twitter user, it was his ears. After doing a ’10 year challenge’ wherein he shared two photos of him as a school student and him in university, the Twitter user became the stuff of memes.

The reason? The photo of him in year 7 looked like his ear were slightly bigger than average. In the second photo, his ears were covered by headphones. A Twitter user came up with the iconic “let me see your ears" and four years later, it’s still a meme. In fact, the OP’s Twitter bio reads “big ears bigger heart".

There’s an end to the mystery in sight. The Twitter user has finally graced everyone with a sight of his ears as a full-grown individual. They look perfectly normal. Who would’ve thought?

Hope you can all sleep in peace now https://t.co/EoOxKmLpJl pic.twitter.com/sOaSQlTzcm— @m_ed970 (@sighpapi970) January 25, 2023

Let me rest it’s been 4 years 💀 https://t.co/EoOxKmLpJl— @m_ed970 (@sighpapi970) January 24, 2023

This poor guy bruh y’all have made him a meme for so long 😭😭 https://t.co/V5sUz5uywY— Lioness (@daddyballzinmyp) January 26, 2023

No he didn't…his ears won't let his crown drop— Aditya (@AdityaS37679666) January 26, 2023

been watching this meme for YEARS and finally i can die peacefully— bayi_man (@wuteveneman) January 25, 2023

bro you shoulda turned a deaf ear to it, response wasn’t needed— aizaz (@Khanoisseur_) January 25, 2023

Recently, another meme moment happened on Pakistani Twitter. The Twitter user’s (hopefully) sarcastic reply to a tweet is going viral. Pakistan faced a power outage in major cities a few days ago, and one Saima Khan sent out an appreciative tweet for her Samsung phone’s battery. This was at the point when most of Pakistani Twitter was sharing memes on how they had put off charging their phones and woken up to a power cut.

“There is no electricity since 7:30 am but my Samsung is running as good as it could. Been using it since morning and 5 dropped from 98% to 64% just now," Saima wrote in a tweet. In response, a Twitter user asked, “model?" obviously referring to the model of the Samsung phone in question. Saima’s response? “Nhe, I’m a doctor [sic]."

