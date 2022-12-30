'Smart Guy’: This Deer Carefully Maneuvers Its Antlers To Walk Under A Gate

In the animal kingdom, while wild cats like lions, tigers, and leopards are considered to be dangerous predators, herbivores like deer are known to be docile, making them an easy target of prey. However, only a few are aware that deer possess great intelligence. They are excellent at deceiving their predator and often evade being hunted by carnivores. Displaying a surprising intellect, a viral video has captured a deer crossing a fenced gate quite gracefully by anglings its antlers at the perfect position.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter on December 29. The clip captures a deer trying to get through a fenced iron gate. Measuring the small amount of space left below the gate, the horned animal can be seen bending its neck on one side. With amazing precision, the deer tilts one of its antlers in the correct position and slides it through the narrow opening.

The smart animal repeats the same process with its other antler, carefully maneuvering its body through the constricted space. After achieving the seemingly impossible feat quite effortlessly, the deer walks away. “This deer carefully maneuvers its antlers to walk under a gate,” read the tweet.

As soon as the video surfaced on the Internet netizens were left completely dumbfounded and dropped their surprised reactions in the comments. “If someone told me that antelope can cross that fence I would never have believed,” minted one user. Another shared their own experience and wrote, “My mom made a knee-high electric fence to keep deer out of the garden. She and dad saw a big buck jump 8 feet into the air to avoid it… lol.” “Imagine an animal overcoming a man-made obstacle,” observed a third user.

So far, the amusing video has amassed over 6.3 million views and received more than 75.6k likes on Twitter. What do you have to say about this deer’s outstanding maneuvering skills?

