Snake Bites UP Woman, Husband Brings The Reptile To Hospital

In a recent case of bizarre incident, a woman was bitten by a Python snakelet in her house. She was immediately rushed to the hospital. As soon as her husband was informed, he went home, caught the reptile in a sack, and brought it to the hospital. This caused quite a stir at the hospital, among the doctors and attendants. His reason for bringing the snake in will leave you shocked!

Reportedly, Narendra’s wife, Kusma, a resident of Umar Atwa village of Safipur Kotwali area of Unnao district, was cleaning her house. While doing her chores, she was bitten by a Python snakelet, due to which she screamed and fell unconscious. The woman was instantly rushed to the emergency ward of the district hospital. After Narendra was informed of the incident, he went to his house, caught the snake and put it in a sack. Then, he brought it to the hospital which left the doctors and attendants baffled. When asked why he brought the reptile, he said that he will be able to show the doctor which particular snake bit his wife, so that she can be given treatment accordingly. Even the doctors were stunned to see the snake in the sack.

As per reports, Dr Tushar Srivastava, who is posted at the district hospital, informed that the woman is currently out of danger. The snake too has been abandoned in the forest.

This is not the first such case in Unnao. Previously, in the Afzal Nagar area under the Makhi police circle, a similar incident took place. A wife was bitten by a snake and the husband rushed both the wife and the snake to the hospital. He captured the snake in a plastic bottle and made some holes for it to breathe. He too was questioned about bringing the reptile into the hospital, to which he responded, “What if you ask me which snake had bitten my wife? I brought the snake so that you could see for yourself.”

