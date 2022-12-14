Snake Faking Death, Lion Bathing: Five Animals Videos That Ruled Social Media in 2022

The year 2022 brought with it an abundance of viral, entertaining and at times horrific videos across genres that made the headlines. Looking back at the year, it is safe to say that videos of lions and snakes ruled the internet as true representatives of the animal kingdom. From lions sleeping on trees to snakes with robotic legs, let’s have a look at some of the videos which left the internet stunned.

Man Giving Bath to Lion Cub in Tub

This adorable viral video showed a man bathing a lion cub while lovingly placing his hand on it to pamper it. The cub tried to bite the caretaker innocuously and appeared to enjoy the bath as water rushed over it from a faucet. The man’s adorable gestures and the cub’s facial expressions surely made people smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justt Animals (@justt.animals)

Lion Falls Asleep on Tree to Escape Scorching Heat

The sluggish King of the Jungle can be seen napping on a tree branch in Tanzania’s scorching heat. Most of us would think that the lion could fall off the tree at any time, but it manages to stay put and enjoy its slumber.

Vibe alone until you are valuedVia ⁦@santoshsaagr⁩ pic.twitter.com/POXzqmreyP— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 11, 2022

Lion’s day out with its cubs

A video of a lion walking towards an unidentified object and then running away from his cubs jokingly reminded people of Mufasa and Simba from The Lion King. The lion began running slowly through the open terrain so that the cubs could catch up and play with him.

Baby lions love to play with dad pic.twitter.com/YI2cIgBz8K— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) June 13, 2022

Snake fakes death when threatened by human touch

Even snakes look for ways to trick people in order to save themselves, which includes acting dead. In this widely shared video, a hognose snake, when touched, flattens its body, hisses loudly, and then pretends to be dead. The snake acting so dramatically is quite funny to watch.

Beautiful white swan-white snake may help reduce your fear

For those who are afraid of snakes, this viral video featuring a pure white snake may help alleviate their fear. The reptile, which resembles a swan rather than a snake, can be seen raising its hood and hissing. The creature’s identity as a snake cannot be determined at first glance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nature | Travel | adventure (@beautiful_new_pix)

Snake Gets Robotic Legs

YouTuber Allen Pan came up with the idea of giving robotic legs to a snake. He built robotic legs after “feeling bad” for the creature. Under the watchful eye of a professional, he brought a snake and gave the robotic legs to it. The invention involved a tube, to which, mechanical legs were attached and it appeared to function flawlessly in the viral video. The legs were controlled wirelessly using the computer program.

What is your take on the videos?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here