Wildlife videos are always informative and fascinating for showing the agility and adaptive skills of predators in different habitats. Each predator has different biological weapons bestowed by nature to hunt on their grounds and people love to watch them in action. A video shared by The Wild India on Twitter has been gathering a huge number of views and it shows a snow leopard hunting at great speeds.

The video has been shared with the text, “Ghost of the mountains. Most Agile hunters. Snow leopard hunting near Ullay a Shyapu Ladakh Urial on March 13. Sharing as received.” Taken from one cliff while the incident happened on another, it is a zoomed-in video that shows the snow leopard descending from the cliffs of high-rise mountains and hunting its prey. Not only does the predator have great speed with control over the steep slopes, but even when it falls, the leopard’s hunt is successful.

The video shows the snow leopard and one of its three targets in a chase down the cliff. While towards the end, the prey falls and injures itself, the snow leopard seems to be unphased by the steep slope and makes huge jumps from one point to another to catch up with the prey. Eventually, the predator successfully grabs the injured prey on the ground below the mountain and drags it up. The video ends there.

The 44-second footage has gathered more than 4 lakh views. Shared on March 15, the tweet mentioning the video continues to grow in numbers and people are discussing it in the comments.

A user wrote, “That’s the difference between cats and others. Both slipped but the cat always lands on its toes as the legend goes.”

Another user commented, “During the chase, the urial slipped and fell down. It probably may have broken a few bones. You can see it lying on the back and struggling. That made it easy for the leopard to make for the final bite.”

A third user expressed, “His agility is next to none, no cat member or any other species can stand next to a snow leopard.”

